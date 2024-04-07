Actions can speak louder than words, and when it comes to the Godzilla series, action scenes do seem to mean more than the quieter, dialogue-driven movies, at least most of the time. Seeing the king of the monsters lash out against humanity or defend the people of Earth from other monsters is always great fun, but every Godzilla movie has its human characters, and dialogue is, therefore, a necessary part of the equation, even if, much of the time, the humans are just explaining what the monsters are doing.

For those who want to see the series’ writing/dialogue at its best, the following quotes are all good examples, each demonstrating there’s more to the Godzilla series than just smashing and crashing and monster face-bashing. Some quotes are serious, some are quite funny, and one even comes from the mouth of Godzilla himself. All these are ranked below, roughly by how memorable/iconic they are.

10 "Man is more frightening than Gojira."

'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

The idea of “man being the real monster” is a well-worn one, both within the Godzilla series and throughout the sci-fi/horror/fantasy genres more broadly. Man is even said to be more frightening than the remarkably frightening version of Godzilla (called "Gojira" here; the original Japanese name for the monster) that shows up in Shin Godzilla; a horrific creature that functions like a walking natural disaster, continually evolving and always looking like it’s in pain.

Humanity might not be more frightening physically, but Shin Godzilla does point out the horrors and frustrations inherent in systems that humanity has set up, and how such ways of acting let innocent people down when disaster strikes. Pointing out the inherent flaws of humanity and government is key to Shin Godzilla, and therefore, the above quote works reasonably well to reflect that and turn the subtext into text, so to speak.

Shin Godzilla Release Date July 29, 2016 Director Hideaki Anno , Shinji Higuchi Cast Satomi Ishihara , Jun Kunimura , Shinya Tsukamoto , Hiroki Hasegawa , Nozomi de Lencquesaing , Mark Chinnery Runtime 118 Main Genre Sci-Fi

9 "What? That we're being invaded by little green men from outer space? Let's just keep it as our secret. You can tell your son about it when he's born, Major Spielberg."

'Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah' (1991)

Those looking for action and spectacle – particularly of the goofy or over-the-top variety – will certainly find it in 1991’s Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah. It sees Godzilla clashing with not only King Ghidorah, but also another more powerful – and partially mechanized – version of Ghidorah, with the working in of time travel enabling there to be more than one larger-than-life smackdown.

Going back in time also leads to some sequences taking place during World War II, mostly consisting of people from the future traveling back to the past to prevent the conditions that led to Godzilla being born. This leads to a conversation between an unnamed U.S. Ship Commander and a Major Spielberg, both of whom witness what appears to be a UFO. They keep it between themselves, but Major Spielberg says he’ll tell his son, who’s probably Steven. It’s a wild moment/easter egg of sorts, but very funny, and an endearing sort of shout-out to a great filmmaker.

8 Godzilla: "Hey, Anguirus!" Anguirus: "What?" Godzilla: "Check it out, immediately." Anguirus: "OK." Godzilla: "Hurry up!"

'Godzilla vs. Gigan' (1972)

The actual dialogue found in the most memorable scene of Godzilla vs. Gigan isn’t iconic for what’s being said, but who says it. Godzilla’s been able to communicate with his actions and facial expressions before, but this 1972 movie has him genuinely talking to Anguirus, a once-enemy turned friend. Godzilla impatiently asks Anguirus for help, and the two set off to check out some sort of signal with a probable extra-terrestrial origin.

Again, there’s nothing too compelling about lines like “Check it out, immediately” and “Hurry up,” on their own, but these are spoken by Godzilla and Anguirus; the two monsters literally talk to each other, and it’s equal parts hilarious and adorable. In the original Japanese version, they speak using speech bubbles that would look at home in a manga, whereas in the English dub, they actually speak a few words in English.

7 Soldier one: "That was Godzilla after all, right?" Soldier two: "The Americans reported it as that. Our academics don't agree."

'Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack' (2001)