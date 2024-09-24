It has been a major year for Godzilla fans. Whether it be the Toho series or the American MonsterVerse, there have been a ton of great ways the King of the Monsters has been celebrated for his 70th birthday in 2024. Both Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire lit up the atomic box office earlier this year. However, if you’re still craving some Godzilla content to watch, Max has you covered next month with three underappreciated Kaiju gems.

1984’s The Return of Godzilla, Godzilla (1985) and 1989’s Godzilla vs. Biollante will be roaring its way to Max on October 1. While these aren't the first set of Godzilla films that come to mind when fans think of the monstrous character, all three of these sci-fi horror adventures have a positive fan score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Return of Godzilla has the highest rating at 85% while Godzilla (1985) and Godzilla vs. Biollante are destroying the same ballpark at 67% and 72%. The '85 Godzilla battle may have 27% critical rating, but Biollante has a fairly positive 71% where critics are concerned. The '85 film is essentially just a re-edited version of Return of Godzilla for American audiences, but there still are enough changes to make its action-packed watch worthwhile.

Godzilla’s Roaring Return

While the Heisel Era of the Toho Godzilla films, which started with Return of Godzilla, wasn't as memorable to history or beloved by fans as the character’s first era, they still had a lot to offer in terms of action. This was right before CGI took the industry by storm in the 90s, so you still get the classic Godzilla feel and charm despite the films’ lackluster box office return. That being said, this era for the character kept the Titan in the public eye before Godzilla would get his own American version in 1998.

Although that film divided the fanbase, the carving for Godzilla in the American market was clear. That would eventually lead to the MonsterVerse starting with Godzilla (2014). This film was a bona fide smash hit at the box office, making over $520 million worldwide. The MonsterVerse is still going strong a decade later with the release of Godzilla x Kong making over $560 million worldwide. At the same time, the Toho series is stronger than ever, with their last two releases, Shin Godzilla and Godzilla Minus One, being two of the best films in the entire franchise. The latter of which even won Godzilla his very first Oscar earlier this year for Best Visual Effects.

Alongside The Return of Godzilla, Godzilla (1985) and Godzilla vs. Biollante, there are more than a few other Godzilla films for fans to go crazy over on Max. The entire film side of the MonsterVerse, including Godzilla x Kong, is fighting over on the popular streaming platform as well. Before you start your next Godzilla-Mania marathon, you can view the trailer for The Return of Godzilla below.

