The Godzilla series hasn’t been around forever, but unless you were born before 1954, it’s been around for longer than you. There are almost 40 movies about the legendary King of the Monsters, most of them being made in Japan, but some being U.S. productions. Different iterations of Godzilla have appeared across the series and, similarly, the films throughout the series have varied tonally.

Some Godzilla movies are serious, others are more comedic/family-friendly, some focus on delivering action, and others lean pretty far into horror. Plenty of Godzilla films can be called thrilling, too, and some might well even qualify as movies that can fit into the thriller genre, in one way or another. In celebration of those particularly thrill-heavy Godzilla movies, here are some of the most intense (many of them also happen to be highlights of the entire series, more generally speaking).

10 'The Return of Godzilla' (1984)

Directed by Koji Hashimoto

Image via Toho

30 years on from the original, the appropriately named The Return of Godzilla wanted to harken back to that first film in many ways, and was pretty successful at doing just that. It was the first post-Showa era Godzilla film, and saw the G-man himself get something of a makeover… principally, he was made a great deal bigger, all so the many new(ish) skyscrapers in Japan didn’t dwarf him too much.

Also, The Return of Godzilla is like the original Godzilla in the sense that it’s all about stopping the titular monster, rather than having him fight another giant monster. Godzilla’s a big threat, the Cold War is making certain countries extra nervous about him emerging, and The Return of Godzilla is overall pretty fast-paced and even nerve-wracking at times, making it a gripping watch.