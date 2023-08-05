The Big Picture The original novelizations of Godzilla and Godzilla Raids Again will be available in English for the first time, allowing a new generation to gain insight into the stories behind the iconic films.

Toho Studios is bringing Godzilla back to his original roots with Godzilla: Minus One, the first live-action Japanese Godzilla project since 2016's Shin Godzilla.

The novelizations can now be pre-ordered and will be released on October 3, while Godzilla: Minus One will hit Japanese theaters on November 3 and have an American release on December 1.

It’s been nearly 70 years since Godzilla first stomped the big screen with the release of the original Japanese classic. In celebration of the franchise’s anniversary later this year, the original novelizations of the original Godzilla and its sequel Godzilla Raids Again by Shigeru Kayama will be available in English for the first time ever, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting.

The two books, which stand as sci-fi classics in their own right, will come in a two-for-one package and are set to hit shelves on October 3 by the University of Minnesota Press. Translations will be done by Jeffrey Angles, who previously translated Orikuchi Shinobu’s The Book of the Dead and Hiromi Ito’s The Thorn Puller. With the novelizations of the two classic kaiju films making their way to English, a whole new generation of audiences can get a deeper insight into the stories behind both films, which continue to endure a lasting legacy for the genre.

Directed by Ishirō Honda and Motoyoshi Oda, respectively, the first two Godzilla films remain classics of kaiju cinema, pioneering an entire generation of giant monster movies that would go on to inspire other iconic films, such as Mothra, Rodan, and Gamera. While the Godzilla franchise has come a long way from its original terrifying origins, fans of the franchise can revisit where it all began when the novelizations of the first two films hit shelves this fall.

Toho Studios is Bringing Godzilla Back to His Original Roots

Godzilla has seen a recent resurgence with mainstream audiences following the success of Legendary's MonsterVerse, which pits him alongside King Kong, with a follow-up titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire expected to hit the big screen next spring. However, nothing quite beats a Godzilla film from Toho, the original studio that created the character. A new Toho production is right around the corner as the studio is bringing the classic monster back to the big screen with Godzilla: Minus One, the first live-action Japanese Godzilla project since 2016’s Shin Godzilla. Details on the upcoming film remain under wraps, but the movie will serve as a reboot of the Godzilla franchise and will take place in post-war Japan. The movie stomps into Japanese theaters on November 3, followed by an American release on December 1.

The novelizations of Godzilla and Godzilla Raids Again are now available to pre-order, and will arrie on October 3. Check out the official trailer for the highly anticipated Godzilla: Minus One below.