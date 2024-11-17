Godzilla has been crushing his 70th anniversary this year with Toho celebrating in a ton of fun ways. The King of the Monsters received new physical media editions, theatrical re-releases, action figures, and Funko Pops to mark the roaring occasion. The famous Kaiju also starred in the latest entry in the American “MonsterVerse” series, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, where he proved again that this monster is one of pop culture's biggest moneymakers. Now, as the festivities wind down for the year, Stern Pinball has released a new Godzilla pinball machine with a huge amount of accessories.

The main 70th-anniversary pinball machine features a black, white, and red design that's a pure celebration of Godzilla’s rich history. This includes his past battles with the military, Mechagodzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan, who can all be seen fighting the King of the Monsters around the machine's outer shell as well as in the heart of the pinball game itself. This machine is currently retailing for $9,699 USD, but there are cheaper Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models too. The new accessories for the 70th Anniversary table include a Godzilla Shooter Knob ($179.99), Art Blades ($99.99), Side Armor ($289.99), a Topper ($999.99) and a Speaker Lighting System ($199.99) for the Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models.

'Godzilla' Remains The King of Pop Culture

Dating back to the beginning of the decade with 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, moviegoers have been reminded of Godzilla’s power many times in recent years. That’s true whether you're talking about the modern American MonsterVerse or the original ongoing Toho series. Godzilla Minus One was a smash hit for Toho, making over $113 million at the worldwide box office on just a small $15 million budget. Its success bleeds into Godzilla’s anniversary year, with the epic film winning the franchise its first Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

In late March, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire became the highest-grossing Godzilla film to date, making over $571 worldwide. Both a new entry in the MonsterVerse and the Toho series are in the works thanks to this successful year. The latter of which will see Minus One’s director Takashi Yamazaki returning to helm the project. Minus One recently enjoyed a theatrical re-release to honor Godzilla’s major birthday milestone.

Where Can You Stream ‘Godzilla’?

Godzilla Minus One is currently streaming on Netflix while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is charging into battle on Max. The character’s first live-action series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which is tied to the MonsterVerse, is also streaming on Apple TV+. Before your next Godzilla marathon, you can find more information on Stern Pinball’s 70th-anniversary machine and its new accessories on their website.

8 10 Godzilla Minus One Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Ishirô Honda , Takeo Murata , Takashi Yamazaki Expand

