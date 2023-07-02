Nothing beats a kaiju-sized action flick, and it doesn't get any bigger than Godzilla the King of the Monsters himself. Now fans can dive back into the classic franchise as, according to a recent report from ComicBook.com, Pluto TV will be debuting a brand-new channel dedicated to streaming the entire Godzilla series for a 24-hour daily marathon beginning on July 1.

The channel will feature nearly every installment from the franchise, including the original series from the classic Shōwa era, alongside the entire catalog from the Heisei era, which will be exclusively available on Pluto TV, and the Millennium series from the early 2000s. However, the original Godzilla film series won’t be the only exciting additions to Pluto TV as the streamer is set to feature TOHO’s Rebirth of Mothra trilogy, alongside the original Mothra film and the Godzilla animated series from 1998, which served as a spin-off from the 1998 American adaptation by Roland Emmerich.

Ironically, while its animated spin-off will be featured on Pluto TV, the ‘98 film is notably absent from the lineup alongside installments from Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Shin Godzilla from 2016, and the original King Kong vs. Godzilla. While Godzilla’s home remains at TOHO in Japan, American distribution rights to the different installments from the nearly 70-year-old franchise continue to be scattered across various studios. But now, with almost every Japanese entry from the franchise debuting on Pluto TV, fans can finally have an accessible place to watch their favorite moments from the classic kaiju series.

TOHO Will Soon Revisit The King of the Monsters With a Brand-New Feature Film

The Godzilla franchise remains stronger than ever in recent years, thanks in part to Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise, which pitted the classic monsters against King Kong again in the ultimate rematch of the century. The MonsterVerse will be expanding even more as the two legendary icons are set to return to the big screen with the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on March 15, 2024, with a live-action series titled Godzilla and the Titans set to debut on Apple TV+ in an undetermined date.

While Godzilla continues to see success in the MonsterVerse franchise, TOHO Studios will soon be revisiting the classic franchise with a brand-new feature film, set to be released in Japan later this year on November 3, just in time for the franchise’s 69th anniversary. No official details have been revealed from the untitled project, but the movie will take place in a post-war Japan, likely bringing the franchise back to its original roots.

Pluto TV’s Godzilla marathon begins on July 1. Check out the official title reveal for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below.