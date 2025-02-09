It's Godzilla’s world, and we're just lucky enough to live in it. For 70 plus years, The King of the Monsters has been in countless beloved movies while being featured in comic books, video games and TV shows. As a roaring result, Godzilla has also been donating action figures and the collectible market. Especially with the American MonsterVerse and Godzilla Minus One, making this pop culture icon even bigger. Now, Super7 has returned with a new figure line that will make your monster-loving heart blush.

A part of their Fun! Fun! series of 5-inch vinyl figures, Super7 has introduced four new adorable Godzilla figures. The versions of this classic Kaiju include Godzilla from 1989’s Godzilla vs. Biollante, Mechagodzilla from 1993’s Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II and two versions of Godzilla from 2023’s critically-acclaimed spectacle Godzilla Minus One. The latter are a normal color edition and an Amazon exclusive black and white figure based on Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color. The figures are set to be released this March for $25 USD each.

Godzilla Continues His Monstrous Reign