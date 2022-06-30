Apple TV+ announced today a slate of actors who are set to star in their ambitious live-action series which will bring Godzilla and Titans to our screens. The production chronicles humanity’s attempt to deal with the catastrophic fact that monsters are real, and many of them have gigantic proportions as seen in Godzilla vs. Kong. Luckily for us, the super-famous Godzilla is on our side, and we stand a chance at survival from the monsters’ attacks, even though Earth might get completely destroyed in the process.

The first name to be announced was Anna Sawai. The actor will play Cate, an ex-school teacher who managed to survive the traumatic G-Day. Cate travels to Japan to get her family affairs in order but ends up discovering shocking secrets, which will prompt her to relentlessly search for answers. Sawai made her feature film debut in 2009’s Ninja Assassin and recently starred in F9. She also played Naomi in Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed series Pachinko.

Kiersey Clemons is May, an American ex-pat who has a hard time letting people in. Extremely intelligent and analytical, she is always several steps ahead of everyone else when it comes to deciphering codes and finding loopholes. Clemons starred in Transparent, Easy, and Angie Tribeca, and recently she was featured in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Prime Video’s animated series Fairfax.

Joe Tippett is set to play Tim, a guy who longs to participate in a secret agent-style adventure. The problem is, his eagerness might get him in trouble. Tippet is best known for his role as John Ross in the HBO acclaimed series Mare of Easttown. He also starred in The Morning Show and the NBC series Rise. Elisa Lasowski’s character Duvall, on the other hand, is everything Tim is not: An expert operative who’s competent enough to trust her own work while delivering quips with a wry sense of humor. Lasowski had a small part in Game of Thrones and was recently in the European series Versailles.

Last but not least, the Godzilla and Titans series will mark the TV debut of newcomer Ren Watabe. The young actor will play Kentaro, a boy who decides to investigate his mysterious father’s past but ends up discovering his own talents and finding his own path in the process.

The Godzilla and Titans series is co-created by Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) and Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise), the latter of whom also serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are set to be directed by Matthew Shakman, who was recently nominated at the Emmys for his work directing the hit series WandaVision.

Apple TV+ is yet to reveal further details from the series, including the official title and release window.

You can check out a short synopsis below: