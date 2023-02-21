Fans of the titular King of the Monsters can rejoice as the TOHO film Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. is stomping into American theaters for the first time in celebration of its 20th anniversary from Fathom Events, according to the franchise's official Twitter page. With tickets now available to pre-order, the screening of the film will take place for one night only on March 22.

This isn't the first time Fathom Events has hosted a Godzilla showing for domestic audiences. Recently, the film's predecessor Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla was screened on Godzilla Day last year in celebration of its 20th anniversary. In addition to the upcoming screening of the film, a short titled Godzilla vs. Gigan Rex, which initially debuted at the 2022 Japan Godzilla Festival, will play in front of the movie, offering fans another reason to revisit the kaiju classic on the big screen.

Serving as a direct sequel to Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla, which itself was a soft reboot of the franchise, the film centers on Mechagodzilla, built off the bones of the original Godzilla from 1954, who must face the King of the Monsters. After initially debuting in Japanese theaters in 2003, the film is often referred to as a fan-favorite of the franchise's millennium series due to its fun, action-packed sequences. With the movie now set to hit American screens, fans can finally witness the kaiju-sized spectacle the way it was meant to be seen.

Image via Toho

New 'Godzilla' Live-Action Films Are on the Way

The announcement is just the latest in a wave of news regarding the King of the Monsters himself. Last year, TOHO Studios, the production company behind the character, announced a brand-new live-action Godzilla film, with an expected release date set for November 3, on the franchise's 69th anniversary. No additional details have been revealed, but the film will serve as the first live-action TOHO-produced Godzilla film since the release of Shin Godzilla in 2016.

In addition to the upcoming reboot, Legendary Pictures will continue expanding its Monsterverse franchise with the release of the untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, which debuts on March 15, 2024. Lastly, Apple TV+ will also contribute to the Monsterverse franchise with Godzilla and the Titans, a live-action spinoff television series that will focus on unraveling various monsters and their connection to the organization known as Monarch. With two different versions of Godzilla hitting the screen soon, fans of the franchise have much to look forward to as the titular monster returns yet again.

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. stomps into U.S. theaters for one night only on March 22. Fans can pre-order tickets here. Check out the official trailer for the film below.