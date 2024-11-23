When it comes to big pop culture franchises, few have reached the massive success of both Godzilla and Transformers. The two brands have some major differences, but their core featuring giant organisms battling it out is a common thread. Another thing the two have in common is a wide array of merchandise that ranges from Funko Pops to action figures. Now Godzilla and Transformers are combining their power with a new epic figure from Hasbro.

Designed by Takara Tomy, this new figure, a part of Transformers’ Synergenex Series, combines Godzilla with Decepticon leader and main villain Megatron. The King of the Monsters is the “vehicle” vehicle mode for the piece, while the classic Megatron design is its robot mode. The figure also comes with a weapon and blast effect accessories to recreate Godzilla's iconic heat ray. This deadly Kaiju is perfect for the larger Transformers universe given the existence of the popular Dinobots. While Godzilla isn't a traditional dinosaur, he does share some similarities to the extinct beasts and there is a precedent for it Hasbro’s line of Robots in Disguise. Transformers Takara Tomy Megatron Type Godzilla is up for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse’s website for $64.99 USD.

Two Franchises That Are More Than Meets the Eye

Close

Both Godzilla and Transformers are celebrating major anniversaries this year. The King of the Monsters turned 70, while the famous Robots in Disguise is 40. Even though the latter started out as a TV series just to sell toys in the 80s, Transformers is arguably more popular than ever thanks to becoming a major movie franchise. The seven live-action films have made it a multi-billion dollar franchise, with the recent entry Transformers One bringing the series back to its animated roots. Being the first theatrical film in the franchise since The Transformers: The Movie in 1986, One took the opportunity to go back to Cybertron and tell the events leading up to the iconic civil war that eventually destroyed their planet. This also involved the emotional tale of a young Megatron and Optimus Prime going from friends to sworn enemies. While the film was only a minor hit at the box office, it's one of the best Transformers stories to ever hit the big screen and its certified fresh critics rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes tends to agree.

Godzilla, on the other scale, has had the best year of his historic career. Starting last December with the wide release of Toho’s Godzilla Minus One, the character reasserted himself as a pop culture king. Being one of the best reviewed films of the franchise and having a monster box office haul of over $150 million worldwide would be a story enough. However, the film also helped Godzilla secure his first Oscar for Best Visual Effects. The film is topping off a year of major wins with a recently announced sequel and its long-awaited physical media release. If that wasn't enough Kaiju goodness for you, Godzilla also reigned supreme in the latest installment of the American MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Where Can You Stream ‘Godzilla’ & ‘Transformers’?

All the Transformers films, including Transformers One, are currently streaming on Paramount+ while Godzilla Minus One is roaring into action on Netflix. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also streaming on Max. As fans wait for Transformers and Godzilla to crossover in this once-in-a-lifetime figure, you view the trailer for Transformers One below. Pre-orders will be up until Wednesday, December 4th.