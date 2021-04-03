Godzilla vs. Kong exploded onto screens both big and small this week, raging out a conflict that simply could not be contained within a single platform release. Early signs indicate that the movie may have singlehandedly revived Legendary’s MonsterVerse, which was teetering on the brink of annihilation following the lackluster performance of 2017’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Sequel suggestions have already begun to fly on social media, with excited fans voicing their picks for who should be the next monster to do battle with the atomic dinosaur. And I’m here to tell you that, without exception, all of those suggestions are wrong.

You see, one foe clearly rises above all the others. The only one of Godzilla’s long list of opponents to have ever beaten the King of the Monsters in both a physical contest as well as a battle of wits. Folks, that opponent is legendary basketball star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Charles Barkley. I’m serious. Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley needs to be added to the Legendary MonsterVerse canon before this week is out, or so help me I will steal a child’s magic gigantifying coin and play a vicious game of HORSE the world won’t soon forget.

Entire media empires are occasionally born out of commercials. Space Jam was the result of a Hanes commercial starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny. Ernest Goes to Camp was based on a series of regional Marva Maid ads starring Jim Varney. The GEICO Cavemen got spun off into their own extremely short-lived sitcom starring Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll.

And then there was Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley.

A 1992 TV commercial directed by Michael Owens paired Sir Charles up with the King of the Monsters to sell overpriced basketball shoes to children. You could tell they meant business when they had Godzilla slide on a pair of dope wraparound shades, the coup de grace of any children’s commercial. Once you have an appealing spokesperson throw on some sunglasses, their parents’ money is as good as spent.

In the 30 second TV spot, Godzilla is taking out his perpetual frustration on the Tokyo skyline, as if he resents the very idea of human beings building skyscrapers just so they can drink coffee and not respond to their emails at his eye level. At best, it is disrespectful to all the “tall kid” teasing he endured in his middle school years on Monster Island. As Godzilla is processing this insult in the only way he knows how, an extremely youthful 1992 version of Charles Barkley strolls in dribbling a basketball with murderous intent in his eyes. I grew up in the 90s, and I legitimately forgot Charles Barkley was ever this young. It’s like someone showing me pictures of Teenage Santa – my brain will not accept it. Anyway, Barkley levels an icy stare at the King of the Monsters, signaling that a challenge has been issued. Meanwhile, thousands of people on the ground begin frantically searching for a public phone to report the 80-story power forward stomping down Main Street, because professional athletes simply do not get that big without a crime taking place.

It is at this point that Godzilla receives Barkley’s challenge by whipping out some baller-ass shades that are simultaneously dope as hell and an obvious compromise with his mom after his latest optometrist appointment. Please note that Godzilla’s current activity of smashing buildings has nothing to do with basketball and only a tenuous connection to the concept of professional sports. Why Sir Charles decided this was the opportune moment to grow 100 times in size and challenge Godzilla to a pick-up game is impossible to determine, although given the context clues it appears to be an informal NBA tryout.

As soon as the game starts, Barkley elbows Godzilla directly in his goddamn throat, sending him toppling backward through a building and killing at least one single parent struggling to make ends meet. Sir Charles then springs towards a makeshift hoop constructed from the partially-collapsed sign atop a nearby building full of terrified onlookers to deliver the most devastating dunk in recorded history. There is simply no recovering from a dunk that blasted you straight into a skyscraper. Recognizing this fact, the two champions end the game immediately and walk off into the sunset through a cloud of screams erupting from the throats of thousands of people whose lives will never be the same. “The Lakers are looking for a big man,” Barkley says reassuringly, which gives me hope for the inevitable sequel Godzilla vs. Shaq. The entire battle lasts maybe 15 seconds, making the Round Mound of Rebound the most formidable foe Godzilla has ever faced.

The commercial spawned a 1993 one-shot comic from Dark Horse, in which Godzilla lurches from the Pacific Ocean into Los Angeles to challenge Sir Charles to a game. Copies of the book are extremely hard to find at the moment (expect to pay around $40 or $50 for one depending on its condition), but from what I remember, a young kid gives Barkley a magic coin that transforms him into a 100-story titan to stop Godzilla. In true Charles Barkley fashion, he initially tells the kid to go fuck himself; only after the kid refers to him as the Earth’s greatest warrior does Barkley agree to help. Sir Charles then grows to kaiju size and absolutely embarrasses Godzilla for the next several panels, to the delight of a celebrity audience that includes Jack Nicholson and Bill Cosby.

The comic ends with Barkley playing a Bugs Bunny trick on Godzilla using a pair of gigantic Nikes – he presents the sneakers to Godzilla and encourages him to practice his lay-ups for the next 100 years, narrowly averting a catastrophe. Godzilla is presumably still at it to this day, throwing up spectacular numbers in the middle of the desert in preparation for his tryout with the Chicago Bulls.

Either version of this iconic matchup deserves a $250 million big-screen adaptation that I will fully support with every fiber of my being. (Please note that the entirety of my support will be emotional rather than financial.) It’s honestly the exact momentum the MonsterVerse needs in order to capitalize on the franchise’s sudden influx of goodwill after scoring a somewhat surprise hit with Godzilla vs. Kong. Plus, there’s limitless built-in sequel potential, beginning with Godzilla vs. Barkley II, in which Godzilla challenges Charles Barkley to a round of golf.

