Throughout its seventy-year history, the Godzilla franchise has been through many different incarnations, with many stories and often widely different tones. With Godzilla: Minus One becoming the first film in the franchise to win an Oscar this year, the recent success of Monarch on television, and the American film series nearing an epic climax, one can easily argue the series is experiencing a renaissance. Statistically, however, the only one to earn a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes came out nearly thirty years ago. The movie marked the end of an era upon release, serving as the conclusion of a decade-long run in the franchise and was the last to involve many of the original creators.

1995's Godzilla v. Destoroyah was intended to be the franchise's final film as the creatives at Toho not only killed off the character with the send-off that he fully deserved, but brought the franchise full circle by bringing back original characters and creating the ultimate opponent, spawned from the weapon that killed the original Godzilla in 1954. While the number of actual measured reviews is small and even some great filmmakers would question the value of any Rotten Tomatoes score, Godzilla v. Destoroyah is still a great film that keeps many of its themes about the clear dangers of nuclear energy and serves as the perfect swan song for the king of the monsters.

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah The aftermath of the Oxygen Destroyer brings forth Destoroyah, a beast intent on killing Godzilla, who is on the verge of a nuclear meltdown. Release Date December 9, 1995 Director Takao Okawara , Ishirô Honda Cast Takurô Tatsumi , Yôko Ishino , Yasufumi Hayashi , Megumi Odaka Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

'Godzilla v. Destoroyah' Brings the Series Back Full Circle

Discounting the first American remake (which does have its occasional fans but is still widely despised) and the new series by Warner Brothers and Legendary, there have been thirty-three Japanese Godzilla movies. Many of these are loosely connected to each other, but the six films released during the Heisei era in the 1980s and 1990s serve as a distinct continuity. By the time Destoroyah arrives on the scene, human telepath Miki Saegusa (Megumi Odaka) has developed a strong bond with the monster and the baby Godzilla is now a young adult, nicknamed Godzilla Junior. After evolving and even being resurrected from near death over the course of several films, Godzilla himself is discovered to have absorbed too much radiation and is rapidly nearing meltdown, threatening to take the world with him. Even with their freezing weapons to slightly delay the process, his death is inevitable, and it's no accident that the poster displays him in the background as the biggest looming threat, even greater than the monster he will be fighting. Interestingly, for a series so dedicated to nuclear symbolism, this idea has never been explored in detail again, although the American films did later pay homage to it, and this version of Godzilla is arguably not even the most powerful.

In addition to being the climax to the Heisei era, the film also connects back to the original, which has always been the most important lore of the series. Not only was Godzilla’s last opponent created by the events of the first film, but an important character from it also returns in a significant role. Forty years after her initial appearance, Momoko Kochi reprises her most famous role as Emiko Yamane, the young love interest of Shinkichi (Toyoaki Suzuki) who has since become an aging widow and whose niece and nephew serve as the main characters of the film. After being typecast for decades, Kochi had grown to hate the role and initially possessed no desire to return, but later embraced her part in the film due to its cultural importance, and it was among her last before her death from colon cancer. Similarly, the final demise of Godzilla completes the cautionary tale about nuclear energy right to the end of the franchise, as even the mitigated level of damage still renders Tokyo virtually uninhabitable and provides a somber and emotional final moment for the character. The constant presence of that same power in the light of many attempts to get rid of it also remains intact, as the meltdown resurrects and mutates Godzilla Junior into a full adult, continuing the legacy of the series and ending the franchise on a hopeful note.

Destoroyah Serves As the Ultimate Foe for Godzilla

Godzilla has had many foes over the years, but some have been far more prevalent than others, including Rodan, Mothra, Mechagodzilla, King Ghidorah. Even after using those popular villains, however, the current run was not the most financially successful for the franchise, so a new character was needed. Toho also did not want to have another evil twin of Godzilla for their finale, since Spacegodzilla had fulfilled that role the year before. Instead, they created Destoroyah, an ancient creature mutated by the very Oxygen Destroyer that famously killed the first Godzilla forty years earlier. Capable of evolving and changing forms, the beast was designed to be intentionally demonic in looks and personality, displaying open sadism and malevolence. Notably, the monster easily killed Godzilla Junior in its final form after being supposedly defeated by him earlier, forcing a dying Godzilla to avenge him in his last battle before his meltdown.

Out of the many monsters Godzilla has engaged over the years, Destoroyah might be not only the most terrifying, but the most powerful. Even with his nuclear power increasing exponentially as he gradually nears critical mass, Destoroyah still matches Godzilla blow for blow and the former reforms several times to fight the king again and again. Only in the final few minutes before his meltdown does Godzilla finally overwhelm Destoroyah, who tries to flee before being shot down by the military with their freezing weapons. Interestingly, Destoroyah actually survived the crash, similar to the manga, and fight Godzilla even as his meltdown began, finally succumbing to the combination of extreme heat and cold only moments before the dying king expires as well. However, while it would have made for a slightly more epic finale, it was also viewed as subtracting from the death of Godzilla himself and the emotional nature of the ending. Consequently, the scene was reedited and Destoroyah, frozen at the microscopic level, instead plummets towards the ground and explodes from thermal shock, thus allowing Godzilla to have the last moments to himself.

The End of an Era for Godzilla

Image via Toho

When Godzilla v. Destoroyah began its production, two entire generations had passed since the franchise began and involved many of the same creators. Series creator Tomoyuki Tanaka, who had produced nearly every movie in the series, was now in his eighties, and it would prove the final film before his death of a stroke two years later. Additionally, it was composer Akira Ifukube's final film, who lived long enough to see the franchise revived in the 2000s and whose work continues to be featured in nearly every installment to this very day. Even the man in the Godzilla suit, stuntperson Haruo Nakajima, chose to retire with this film, having played the character since the beginning of the Heisei era. He wasn't the last actor to use the suit, however, as Toho continued using the original method for many years, and it was only until 2004 that the studio retired their fifty-year tradition in favor of CGI models. Given that using it could literally be deadly for those involved, it'll likely remain permanent.

Despite holding the world record as the longest running film franchise in history, many of the Godzilla films remain very obscure here in America. Partially, this is due to a cultural tendency to ignore foreign films – which is actually why the original was reedited in America – but until Godzilla: Minus One, none of them were released in U.S. theaters, and it was sometimes years before they reached home video. Still, the desire to outright kill the character made international headlines and was comparable to the killing of Superman by DC Comics around that same time. Unlike that storyline, which has been very influential to the lore but often dismissed as a publicity stunt, the filmmakers at Toho had every intention of killing off the king for good. Only when the disastrous American remake came out in 1998 did they decide to continue the franchise, essentially out of spite, for another five-year period before retiring it once more and finally letting Hollywood have a more successful take on the character. During the twenty years since then, only two feature films have been produced, but both Shin Godzilla and especially Minus One have shown their new preference for quality over quantity when making new films, although their anime trilogy has tragically gone unnoticed among many fans as well.

Although the Monsterverse seems to be building towards its own final enemy for Godzilla and Kong to fight, no such climax could match the symbolic and literal finale that Godzilla v. Destoroyah represented. Not only did it tie perfectly into the original, but it served as one last goodbye by the creative team for a franchise they had spent most of their lives working on. In his personality, power, and appearance, the movie's villain is terrifying and unforgettable. For the monster who has been both a hero and a villain, Godzilla experiences an emotional farewell that keeps the theme of nuclear devastation fully intact. Although the franchise was always likely to continue in some form, that doesn't dilute the impact of the finale of this particular continuity. Many incarnations of Godzilla have come and gone since then, but this film still stands among the greatest.

