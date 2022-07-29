Back in early 2021 movie audiences got to witness the showdown of the century in Godzilla Vs. Kong. Now it's time for the rematch as the film’s sequel has officially begun filming in Australia. The information has come to fans in the form of a news report from 7NEWS Brisbane in Australia. In the report, we get to see some footage from the set as they film a staple of Godzilla movies: people running for their lives. Filming on a beach in Gold Coast, Queensland Australia, where the area has been decorated to look like Rio, we see a crowd of extras react to something in the ocean before taking off to escape.

Luckily, in the on-set footage, we get to hear the direction being given to the extras, as they're directed to look out at the ocean, then up high in the sky, then they are told to run away. It is unknown at this time what the final film plans to show coming out of the ocean, be it Godzilla, Kong, or some new monster.

While there was no official announcement from Legendary that the Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel had begun filming, the video report makes it pretty clear — not many movies have giant monsters coming out of the ocean. On top of that, one of the extras interviewed by 7NEWS Brisbane said “It’s secret, top secret, something to do with a gorilla and a dinosaur.” So, it seems like a safe bet that it is for the upcoming sequel.

Image via Legendary Pictures

Not much is known about the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel. All fans have to go on is that Adam Wingard is returning to direct and that Dan Stevens has been cast in a currently undisclosed role. Not even the film’s writer has been officially announced by the studio. However, even with so little known about this film, there is still a lot for fans of the MonsterVerse to get excited about. Beyond the upcoming sequel, there is also a pair of shows set in the MonsterVerse on the way. The first is an animated series for Netflix titled Skull Island, which is expected to expand the lore surrounding everyone’s favorite giant gorilla. The other is an untitled live-action series for Apple TV+ that is set in the aftermath of 2014’s Godzilla and recently cast Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell in starring roles. Neither show has a release date announced.

The sequel for Godzilla Vs. Kong is scheduled to hit theaters on March 15, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this film and other projects in the MonsterVerse. Check out the news report by 7NEWS Brisbane below: