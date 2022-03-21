The now confirmed sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is set to shoot in Queensland, Australia, later this year, as per government agency Screen Queensland. The currently untitled film will shoot around several locations across the Gold Coast as well as the southeast, according to State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Palaszczuk spoke about how the project will be greatly helping the country, saying:

“The production is expected to inject more than double the $36.5 million that Godzilla Vs Kong brought to the state and is a welcome boost to our economy as we recover from the impacts of the global pandemic and southeast Queensland flooding events. These types of productions benefit our screen industry, deliver local jobs and provide a welcome boost to our small businesses and communities in and around our production sites.”

The central plot of this new film is currently being kept under wraps, but it will serve as the fifth film in Legendary's new MonsterVerse franchise. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard spoke to Deadline about what he would do if he were helming the sequel, saying, "The clear starting point we teed up (in GVK), exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there. This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We tee up some mystery in this film, things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level."

The production of this Godzilla vs. Kong sequel is going to provide a significant boost to the Australian economy, according to Screen Queensland. The film's production is expected to make the region $79.2 million ($58.6 million), as well as open up 505 jobs to qualified locals. Additionally, 750 individuals in the area will also have the chance to be extras in the film. The first Godzilla vs. Kong was also filmed in Australia and boosted the country's economy at that time as well. Godzilla vs. Kong was also filmed on the Gold Coast, while its predecessor Godzilla: King of Monsters was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: Godzilla and Titans MonsterVerse TV Show in the Works at Apple TV+ From Chris Black and Matt Fraction

Queensland has become an extremely popular place to shoot international films as of late. Some notable projects that were previously shot in the Australian state include Young Rock, Joe vs. Carole, Thirteen Lives, Elvis, Spiderhead, and Ticket To Paradise. Projects underway down under include 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea prequel Nautilus and the second season of Foxtel series Upright.

It is not currently known when the new film in the MonsterVerse will officially start production, but it will be at some point this year.

19 Best Sci-Fi Movie Remake, From 'Godzilla' to 'Dune'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jon Mendelsohn (150 Articles Published) Jon Mendelsohn is a writer for Collider, Ranker, CBR, and Wicked Horror whose brain is an encyclopedia of movie fun facts to an excessive degree. Jon is also an actor and filmmaker who enjoys travel and checking out the hottest foodie spots around. More From Jon Mendelsohn