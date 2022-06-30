It looks like King Kong is ready for a rematch, as Warner Bros. announced Godzilla vs. Kong's untitled sequel is coming to theaters in 2024, as Variety reports. So far, little is known about the next installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, but now that we have a release date, it shouldn’t be long to find out which new giant beast will face Earth’s two mightiest defenders.

Released in 2021, while the whole world was still recovering from the worst effects of the pandemics, Godzilla vs. Kong crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office while also available on HBO Max. Warner Bros. quickly realized the obvious: people like to watch giant monsters beating each other to a pulp on the biggest screen possible. So, it didn’t take long for Legendary to announce they were working on a sequel.

The untitled sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is expected to start filming in Australia this year, but Legendary and Warner Bros. have been very secretive about their plans for the MonsterVerse. So far, all we can say for sure is that The Guest’s Dan Stevens was cast in an undisclosed role. Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel will also reunite Stevens with director Adam Wingard, who’s back to helm the mysterious film after directing the first. Wingard was also behind The Guest, which earned critical acclaim for himself and for Stevens’ performance.

Godzilla Vs. Kong was the culmination of a series of films Legendary released since 2014’s Godzilla. Besides presenting a new powerful version of the giant lizard to the world, Legendary’s MonsterVerse also had its own take on the colossal ape with Kong: Skull Island. Then, Legendary released dozens of Titans on Earth in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, changing their universe forever. Finally, Godzilla Vs. Kong put the two kings on a collision path that gave us a definitive answer of who’s the strongest kaiju, with Godzilla getting the best over Kong. Of course, in the movie’s explosive finale, the two creatures join forces to destroy a human-made monstrosity called Mechagodzilla.

It’s unknown if Godzilla and King Kong will face off again in the sequel, but at the end of the first crossover film, each creature took over one realm for himself. While Godzilla remains the unbeatable king of Earth’s monsters, King Kong is now free to roam Hollow Earth, an underground kingdom that his ancestors previously occupied. Godzilla Vs. Kong also teased the ancient history of Hollow Earth, and that humanity had worshipped giant monsters thousands of years before the movie’s events. That means a sequel could also look at the past to expand the mythology.

Besides a sequel for Godzilla Vs. Kong, Legendary's MonsterVserse is also planning the release of a Titans TV show. The new series will allow fans to see more of the other gigantic creatures who roam the world since Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The untitled sequel for Godzilla Vs. Kong will come crashing into theaters on March 15, 2024.