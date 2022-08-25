Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the full synopsis for the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will explore the origins of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie will see Kong and Godzilla uniting against a new threat coming from Hollow Earth, as the untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong promises to explore the origins of the Titans and Skull Island.

According to the new synopsis, the next MonsterVerse movie will be another team-up, as Kong and Godzilla must work together against a mysterious threat. In the previous film, the two kings of monsters took down MechaGodzilla, a man-made beast of iron and wires. However, before they joined forces, the duo fought almost to death, with Godzilla forcing Kong into submission. So, while the monsters worked together to save the day, there’s also some bad blood between them, which means the sequel might lead to a rematch.

The new synopsis also promises the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel will keep exploring the MonsterVerse mythology, answering some mysteries left behind by the first crossover movie. In Godzilla vs. Kong, we learned that humans co-existed with Titans millennia ago, building kingdoms in the underground realm of Hollow Earth. There, Kong finds his Titan-killing ax, a weapon that nevertheless cannot stand to Godzilla’s might. Even so, the weapons open new possibilities for the MonsterVerse to explore, as it indicates the fate of humanity was always intertwined with giant creatures. As Warner Bros. Pictures now reveals, the sequel will connect the dots by showing how exactly Titans came to be and what their relation is to Kong’s original home, Skull Island. All these revelations promise to change humanity forever, which means the sequel will have pretty high stakes.

After directing Godzilla Vs. Kong, Adam Wingard is back to helm the sequel from a script by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), and Simon Barrett (You’re Next). The untitled movie will also feature returning cast members Rebecca Hall (The Night House Resurrection), Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train, Atlanta), and Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong). Newcomers to the cast include Dan Stevens (Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Chernobyl), and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok, Foundation).

The untitled sequel for Godzilla Vs. Kong will crash into theaters on March 15, 2024. Check out the new synopsis below:

This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

