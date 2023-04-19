The MonsterVerse returns next year, as Legendary Pictures has finally revealed the title for the latest installment alongside a teaser, which indicates a hidden secret yet to be revealed for the franchise. The film, set to be released on March 14, 2024, will be titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and will serve as a direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong.

While specific details on the upcoming film still remain under wraps, the teaser does feature Kong as he sits on his throne amid the skeletal ruins of the Hollow Earth. With a title hinting at a New Empire, plenty of speculation can be led from the mysterious nature of the upcoming project. However, it is confirmed that the film will center on the two titular titans as audiences are transported to a brave new world of monsters worthy to see on the big screen.

Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire will feature the return of director Adam Wingard, who previously helmed the last installment of the franchise. Rebecca Hall also returns to star in the film as Dr. Ilene Andrews alongside Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. New cast members to the franchise include Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House, whose roles remain under wraps. Simon Barrett pens the screenplay for the film. With so much in store, fans have much to look forward to as the MonsterVerse makes its triumphant return to the big screen.

The MonsterVerse Expands to New Territories

Launching in 2014 with the release of Godzilla, the MonsterVerse remains one of the more successful cinematic universes outside the MCU with several interconnected films, such as Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The release of the first Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021 signified a shift during the pandemic, being one of the big blockbuster films to return to the big screen. Alongside the eventual release of Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire, the MonsterVerse will continue to expand into the realm of television with Godzilla and the Titans, a series that will debut on Apple TV+.

Additionally, the franchise will also extend into animation with a Skull Island anime, which will debut on Netflix at an undetermined date. With so many projects underway, it appears the monster momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire stomps its way into theaters on March 14, 2024. Check out the official teaser for the upcoming film below.