One of the summer’s most anticipated blockbusters, Godzilla vs. Kong, pulled in a record-setting $121.8 million overseas this past weekend. The film opened in 38 different markets, with China accounting for $70.3 million - the country's largest box-office debut in nearly two years.

With international audiences flocking to movie theaters once again, does that mean the U.S. box office is finally ready to make its triumphant return? It makes sense that any blockbuster premiering right now would make more money abroad, given our struggle to contain COVID-19, compared to other countries. The U.S. still remains the global leader in Covid-19 cases by a wide margin with about 30.9 million cases, while Brazil has the second most with about 12.5 million.

However, the domestic box office has yet to show any great signs of life, with this past weekend’s top earner being Raya and The Last Dragon with $5.1 million. Some of the greatest box office performances of the pandemic, including Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, owe most of their success to the international box office. U.S. theaters have taken a step back from their crucial role within the global box office. With streaming services such as HBO Max offering new titles to be viewed in the comfort and safety of people’s own homes, U.S. audiences are choosing the lower risk option.

But with restrictions starting to lower around the United States, and vaccinations becoming more prevalent, theaters in the U.S. are finally starting to come back. Major markets like New York City and Los Angeles have started to reopen their theaters, while theater owners like Regal are beginning to welcome audiences to the movies once more.

While a summer action spectacle such as Godzilla vs. Kong could indeed be the film to jumpstart movie-goers’ return to theaters, it’s unclear whether or not the U.S. box office will look similar to its international counterpart after the upcoming holiday weekend.

Godzilla vs. Kong hits U.S. theaters and will be available to stream on HBO Max this Wednesday, March 31.

