Did you miss the HBO Max window for Godzilla vs. Kong? No need to worry, as the film is heading to home releases on a variety of platforms. Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros.’ monster brawler will hit digital platforms on May 21, while the 4K and Blu-ray releases will be released on June 15.

The conflict between the two Titans deserves an equally epic home master, which is why the 4K Ultra Blu-ray disc will feature Dolby Visio HDR. This technology drastically expands the colors and contrast seen in the film. If you have seen the film, you know how important both of these elements were to how the film looked, especially in the final act. Not only that but the brightness on the 4K transfer will also be optimized thanks to HDR10 technology.

Godzilla vs. Kong will also be available anywhere digital movies are sold, including Movies Anywhere. This is a surprising addition, as the program is owned and operated by Warner’s biggest competitor, Disney. However, it is important to note that the studio transferred its library to the program after its previous partner Ultraviolet shuttered.

There is no way one can undersell the impact Godzilla vs. Kong has had on the film industry this year. The film brought in $350 million worldwide in its opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing film to be released since the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only that but Deadline reported that more than three million households watched the film in some capacity during the first five days of its release. Seeing a big monkey and a radioactive lizard duking it out in Hong Kong seemed to be exactly what audiences have wanted after a difficult year, even if they didn’t kiss in the process. However, HBO Max only gives subscribers a month to watch the film, so having a physical or digital copy preserves the memories forever.

As for the future of the MonsterVerse, it seems to be focusing on Kong for the moment. The next film in the series to also be directed by Adam Wingard could be titled Son of Kong, which would be absolutely delightful. If it means Minilla is one step closer to joining the MonsterVerse, I welcome it with open arms.

Godzilla vs. Kong hits digital on May 21, while DVDs and Blu-Rays arrive in stores on June 15. The 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD Special Edition contain the following special features*:

Kong Discovers Hollow Earth

Kong Leaves Home

Behold Kong’s Temple

The Evolution of Kong, Eighth Wonder of the World

Godzilla Attacks

The Phenomenon of GŌJIRA, King of the Monsters

Round One: Battle at Sea

Round Two: One Will Fall

Titan Tag Team: The God and the King

The Rise of MechaGodzilla

Commentary by Director Adam Wingard (only on 4K and Blu-ray)

* Special features will be available from select digital retailers on May 21.

