We are but a few short weeks away from King Kong and Godzilla punching the absolute crap out of each other for our amusement in Godzilla vs. Kong. But if you simply cannot wait for even more Zilla v Kongtent, a new clip out of IGN Fan Fest sees the two titanic monsters meeting for the first time. It does not go well.

Directed by Adam Wingard (You're Next), Godzilla vs. Kong serves as a sequel to both Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, pitting the two gigantic beasties against each other on-screen for the first time since 1962. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, and Julian Denison.

Check out the clip below. Godzilla vs. Kong debuts on HBO Max and in theaters on March 31.

Here is the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong:

Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

