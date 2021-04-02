Everyone’s favorite two titans are taking over World of Warships to fight for supremacy as the titular characters from Godzilla vs. Kong head to the online game. In an exciting press release from World of Warships publisher Wargaming, Godzilla and Kong will take their famous battles to the popular PC game and its counterpart, World of Warships: Legends, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The update is part of an exclusive collaboration by Wargaming, Legendary Entertainment and Toho Co, Ltd. and is expected to begin in late May.

Straight off the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ epic action film, Godzilla vs. Kong, the two massive MonsterVerse creatures will be featured onboard individual ships and available as playable commanders during this exclusive, limited-time promotion. In this heavyweight battle, Team Godzilla will wear blue and command the Japanese battleship Amagi will weigh 41,217 tons. Representing the orange corner is Team Kong, and the USS North Carolina, which will weigh 37,484 tons. Both teams will come with unique movie-inspired camouflages and their own consumable patches, flags and more.

Things are a tad different on the console side. World of Warship: Legends players who choose Godzilla will have a unique battleship going by the title of "Heat-Ray," while Kong fans will have a great counterpart titled "Primal," a name representing the Titans might. These features and the ones mentioned for the PC version will all be included in the console update.

Aleksandr Nikolaev, Senior Publishing Producer from Wargaming, had this to say about the exiting titan battle: “World of Warships is always searching for new and exciting content our players would appreciate and we are delighted to share with them our vision of this legendary titans clash.”

Sam Rappaport, Director of Interactive Media at Legendary Entertainment also added in the release:

“Wargaming is the perfect partner to allow fans to jump into the action and take part in the long-awaited showdown between these two massive Titans,”, “Through this collaboration, fans will be able to experience the immense size and scale of the movie through this epic clash of Team Godzilla and Team Kong battleships.”

For those unfamiliar with War of Warships, it is a free, historical online combat PC game from Wargaming. The publisher has also released as War of Warships: Legends for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Including four different ship classes and a strategically designed landscape, the game follows an ultimate naval warfare gaming experience suitable for any player. The game provides the most extensive collection of historically accurate ships and indeed prides itself on this fact, considering itself a “digital ship museum and a focal point for naval history enthusiasts.”

This exciting update is set to release in May. Godzilla vs. Kong is available to watch in theaters and HBO Max, and you can watch the exciting World of Warships: Godzilla vs. Kong trailer for both console and PC down below.

Check out the previews of the Godzilla and Kong models for World of Warships below.

