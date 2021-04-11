Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong continues to earn impressive pandemic-era box office records; it's now being reported that the Adam Wingard-directed film has earned more than $350m globally, officially taking the number one spot in top domestic grossing previously held by Tenet.

Despite a slow second Friday, the film raked in $13.38m over the weekend (-58% vs. the Easter holiday weekend) to accumulate a $69.5m total domestic gross. These numbers are impressive for being the second weekend of release during a pandemic-era box office and make Godzilla vs. Kong the largest grossing movie domestically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was released for 39 markets worldwide and brought in $37.480m over the past weekend to combine for $357.8m total international gross, asserting its position as the top-grossing feature at the pandemic-era box office.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' International Box Office Roars to Pandemic Record of $121.8 Million

However, this news was expected as the film previously opened up with a pandemic record of $121.8m internationally during its first-weekend release overseas. China accounted for $70.3m, the country’s biggest box office release in nearly two years. As it stands, Warner Bros. currently represents four of the top five grossing films domestically since the beginning of the pandemic. Tenet sits at number two with $58.5m, with Universal’s Croods: A New Age ($56.5) at the No. 3 spot, Wonder Woman 1984 with $46.2m as the fourth highest, and Tom and Jerry following behind at $41.1m.

It is no surprise Godzilla vs. Kong is drawing many fans to theaters. The film recently opened in New York and Los Angeles theaters at limited capacity, and fans swarmed to fill the seats. According to Comscore, 55% more theaters in North America reopened last weekend, with many more to follow as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, so we should begin to see box office numbers rise more and more over the coming months.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently in theaters and available to watch on HBO Max until the end of April. Stay tuned to Collider for more upcoming information on the exciting film.

KEEP READING: ‘Tenet’ Extending Its Release in IMAX Theaters Due to Popular Demand

Share Share Tweet Email

Legendary’s MonsterVerse Is a Bust The studio took exciting young directors and iconic characters to create a big pile of nothing.

Read Next