This week on The Collider Podcast, we're joined by Senior Editor Vinnie Mancuso to talk about Godzilla vs. Kong. During our conversation, we talk about the histories of the Godzilla and Kong franchises, the missteps made in developing Legendary's Monsterverse, how those mistakes are reflected in Godzilla vs. Kong, ways the film could have been better, and then we move into some spoiler talk about various revelations the film makes and other ridiculous things about its plot. We then finish up with Reader Hot Takes and Recently Watched.

For those unfamiliar with the show, The Collider Podcast has been running since 2012 (back when it was called The Collision) with hosts Matt Goldberg and Adam Chitwood talking about the newest movies and major news affecting the entertainment industry. While the podcast has morphed over the years as we've bounced between different platforms and site owners, we're now happy to have the podcast on Megaphone, which means you can find The Collider Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes typically post every Monday or Tuesday with the occasional bonus episode if there's more than one topic to talk about in a given week.

If you like the show, be sure to leave us a review to let us know what we're doing right so we can keep doing it. We're grateful for all of our listeners, and we want to hear from you, so please keep in touch. Also, we have the return of Reader Hot Takes! When you leave us a review, please include your hottest movie or TV-related take, and we'll respond to it in our next episode!

Check out the new episode below, and be sure to subscribe. If you want to talk to us about The Collider Podcast, reach out on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Share Share Tweet Email

How to Watch the Godzilla Movies in Order, Chronologically and by Release Date Sadly, 'Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley' is not considered official canon.

Read Next