If you absolutely cannot get enough of chunky boi King Kong throwing punches at other chunky boi Godzilla, have we got news for you. Fresh off that explosive trailer debut last month, another new teaser for Godzilla vs. Kong has been released online, showing off even more of the fisticuffs to come.

The blockbuster is ostensibly a follow-up to 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters as the two major Monsterverse characters go head-to-head in cities around the globe. You’re Next and Death Note filmmaker Adam Wingard directs this follow-up, which does have some connective tissue to previous films (like the inclusion of Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler) but largely stands on its own as a massive monster movie packed with CG spectacle.

The new footage here mainly just shows more of the fights between Godzilla and Kong, and they look pretty terrific. Wingard appears to have a solid handle of how to stage these CG fight sequences, and there’s even a layer of dramatic stakes as a young girl weeps over Kong as he lays on the ground, close to defeat.

It’ll be interesting to see where the story goes in Godzilla vs. Kong – surely it’s not just two hours of these two trading blows – and if this is the end of Legendary’s Monsterverse or if further films will follow. Box office-wise, King of the Monsters fell way short of Godzilla and Skull Island’s performance, but luckily this time Warner Bros. doesn’t have to worry about public disappointment as Godzilla vs. Kong is being released on HBO Max and in theaters the same day in March.

To that end, this new footage is only in this cropped Instagram ratio, which serves as a reminder that if you’re going to watch this movie at home, it’ll no doubt play best on a big TV.

Check out the new Godzilla vs. Kong footage below. The film also stars Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall and will be released on March 31st.

