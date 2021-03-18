The King of the Monsters faces off against the lone resident of Skull Island.

Before Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and HBO Max later this month, fans can get a taste of the battle of the century via newly-released stills. Those anticipating the blockbuster have already heard the thrilling two pieces of music that serve as the themes for Godzilla and Kong, and now, stills taken directly from the film continue to tease the dramatic scale and feature awe-inspiring imagery of the two iconic monsters.

The fight between two pop-culture giants - literally and figuratively - requires a massive canvas, unlike people, have seen before. Judging by the 24 images shared by Warner Bros., it seems the highly-anticipated film fulfills that requirement. They also continue the trend of showcasing Kong as the protagonist, alongside his connection to humanity Kaylee Hottle’s Jia. We also see the giant ape visit Hollow Earth, a seemingly important plot point that may explain the origins of his race and his centuries-long feud with Godzilla. Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Julian Dennison, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry and Eiza González all appear in these new photos, and naturally, so do the film's two stars, Godzilla and Kong.

The Adam Wingard-helmed project arrives after several films fleshed out the buildup to this battle, starting with 2014’s Godzilla from Gareth Edwards, and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The upcoming film looks to conclude this saga with a climactic battle between Kong and Godzilla, while another threat looms in the background. As the official synopsis explains: "As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

Godzilla vs. Kong is set for release in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. Until then, check out the new images below.

Kong taking on his Empire State Building pose before attacking the giant Godzilla.

In addition to new images of the fight between Godzilla and Kong, these new photos also give us a better look at stars like Julien Dennison, Millie Bobby Brown and Brian Tyree Henry.

