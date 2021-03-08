With Godzilla vs. Kong mere weeks away, the much-anticipated film has gotten two new posters to join its recent deluge of social media promotion. Fans can feast their eyes on a dueling pair of gorgeous posters, courtesy of the Legendary Pictures Twitter account. It's rare that a big monster battle earns this much notice and attention, but when you've got two of the most iconic names facing off with one another on the big screen, you need to promote that clash.

The common emphasis with most of the posters we've been treated to thus far, including this latest set, seems to be that only one can emerge victorious in the fight between a kaiju and a big gorilla — but with so much riding on this outcome, including the possibility of true monster supremacy, the real test would be what happens if Godzilla and Kong decide to enter a détente. What if they become allies and friends, rather than enemies, and have to team up together against an even bigger threat to the world? This might be wishful thinking on our parts, but truly, the only thing better than a versus is a team-up.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: New 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Posters Tease a Ferocious Monster Showdown

Directed by Adam Wingard (You’re Next, Death Note, the upcoming Face/Off sequel), Godzilla vs. Kong serves as a sequel continuation to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, which will see the two monsters taking each other on in their first shared film in years. In addition to the aforementioned boys, the movie co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir.

Godzilla vs. Kong will have a dual theatrical and HBO Max streaming release on March 31. Check out the new poster artwork below:

KEEP READING: Here's What's New to HBO and HBO Max in March 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

First Images from ‘Space Jam 2’ Revealed; Film Includes Cameos from Batman, Mad Max and More The sequel hits theaters and HBO Max in July.