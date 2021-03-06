The epic clash of titans that is Godzilla vs. Kong is closer than ever, and ahead of its combined theatrical and streaming release later this month, the team behind the film is pulling out all of the stops in giving fans some visually stunning poster art to tide them over. This week, Warner Bros. dropped not just one but two new posters, one of which will be popping up in transit on bus shelters, and they're definitely giving us some heavyweight match-up vibes. Who will reign victorious?

Audiences have been treated to a notable ramping up of teaser content, from new posters to teaser clips that seemingly offer a look at Godzilla and Kong's first meeting. But on the set of Godzilla vs. Kong back in March 2019, director Adam Wingard told Collider that he almost doesn't want too many advance details revealed before the film's release:

I feel like with a movie like this, especially it's important that people go in kind of not knowing too much, you know, like you just don't want to spoil too many things. Like, I don't even think that they should really release any more trailer stuff, to be honest, because it's like, I... You know, even though like we've only showed just like the tip of the iceberg, when it comes to what there is in the movie, it's like, you still want all these like great surprises and these great moments to hit in the most effective way possible.

Directed by Wingard (You’re Next, Death Note, the upcoming Face/Off sequel), Godzilla vs. Kong will continue the story originally told in both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, finally uniting the respective monsters on-screen in their first shared film. The movie co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir.

Godzilla vs. Kong will have a tandem theatrical and HBO Max streaming release on March 31. Check out the new poster artwork below:

