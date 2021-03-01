It’s officially March, which means we’re also finally in Godzilla vs. Kong month. The long-awaited battle between these two legendary titans is only weeks away, but in the meantime, production company Legendary Pictures has unveiled more official posters to whet any excited fan’s appetite for monster action.

Via the official Godzilla vs. Kong Twitter account, two international posters for Chinese audiences were revealed and they seem to offer hints of what previous clips have already teased. From Godzilla and Kong’s first smash-cute out on the open water (with several boats getting caught in the crossfire) to Godzilla finally making land and being met by Kong — presumably for round two — these new posters boast just some of what will likely be several clashes occurring over the film’s 113-minute runtime. It’s also a big reveal that coincidentally ties into confirmation that Godzilla vs. Kong’s China release date has been set for March 26, five days ahead of the movie’s combination U.S. premiere in theaters and streaming availability on HBO Max on March 31 — something Legendary reminded fans of on Twitter today, too.

Directed by Adam Wingard (You’re Next, Death Note, the upcoming Face/Off sequel), Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel continuation of both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, and the first MonsterVerse installment that pairs the two onscreen in their shared cinematic universe. In addition to the main big boys, the film co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for release in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. Check out the epic new international posters below, which definitely tease the possibility of some destructive action whether by land or by sea.

Here is the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong:

Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

