Please just let us watch this movie!

When last I spoke of Godzilla vs. Kong, it was to report tidings of good, fighting cheer. We were gonna get to watch it earlier than anticipated, on HBO Max no less! After this delightful announcement, we were inundated with massive, colorful, jaw-popping trailers and images from the upcoming monster mash. But now, just by a little bit, good things are gonna have to come to those who wait.

Warner Bros. has announced they will now debut the film, in theaters and on HBO Max, on March 31 — just a workweek later than its original "new release date", March 26. Why this shift? A touch more last minute time needed on visual effects? A more appealingly memorable number? All reasonable reasons, no doubt.

Or is it, simply, to remind us of our scale? Our weak, puny, human forms, so easily crushed by the whims of gigantic forces that are not giant apes or lizards, but are instead the movie studio machine?!

Image via Warner Bros.

Nah, just playing. It's just a few days later, I'm fine. We'll be fine.

Godzilla Vs. Kong debuts (hopefully!) on March 31, 2021, in movie theaters and on HBO Max. Official synopsis below.

Legends collide as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

