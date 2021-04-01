"It was important that we get that moment in it."

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong]

Even if you've never seen the original 1962 King Kong vs. Godzilla, you've almost definitely come across the moment in which Kong Kong jams an entire tree down Godzilla's throat. It is spectacular. It has transcended its source material in GIF form. So you also probably got a little extra kick out of the moment in Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong when Kong goes back to his old bag of tricks and rams his newfangled ax right down Godzilla's gullet. When Collider recently talked with Wingard, we had to ask if the homage was intentional.

The answer is a very, very enthusiastic yes, with the filmmaker noting there were more extreme versions left on the cutting room floor.

"Yes, absolutely. It was really important to me that we reference the big tree scene. Because I think that's one of the best moments in the whole Showa era, is when Kong rams that tree into Godzilla's mouth. Yeah, that was our version of it. It's not as excessive and hilarious, but it was important that we get that moment in it. We played with it a lot. There's lots of versions where it's more excessive. But yeah, that is absolutely 100% the main homage I wanted to bring to this movie."

Image via WB

Silly? Yes. A moment that made me stand up in a public theater and pump my fist like I just watched my child score a game-winning goal? Absolutely. Good call to include it, in my humble opinion.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the concluding chapter to Warner Bros. MonsterVerse and, as it says right on the tin, pits creature-feature icons Godzilla and King Kong against each other in a battle for the ages. The film, which is now available on HBO Max, also stars Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Julian Dennison, and Eiza Gonzalez. Be on the lookout for the rest of our interview with Wingard on the site soon.

