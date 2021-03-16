Today, we’re pleased to debut an exclusive Dolby Cinema poster for Godzilla vs. Kong. In the upcoming culmination of Legendary and Warner Bros. Pictures’ Monsterverse, which has run through Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the two titans finally go head-to-head in an epic battle that will determine the survival of the planet.

I really love this poster because the unique angle of the shot really gives you a sense of the massive scale of these two characters. They should inspire some sense of vertigo, and this poster does that. Here’s hoping that the film itself also causes that same kind of unease and imbalance as Godzilla and Kong fight each other.

Check out the Godzilla vs. Kong poster below. The film will be available in theaters (click here to order tickets) and on HBO Max on March 31st. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong:

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

