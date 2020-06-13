Warner Bros. has set yet another new release date for Godzilla vs. Kong, the eagerly-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The release date change is one of many made by Warner Bros. on this past Friday, with fellow major tentpoles Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Matrix 4 also getting new 2021 and 2022 release dates.
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures
Godzilla vs. Kong has been pushed from its November 20, 2020 release date and will now arrive in theaters on May 21, 2021 (via The Hollywood Reporter). This is not the first time the MonsterVerse feature has been given the ol’ release date switcheroo. Originally, Godzilla vs. Kong was scheduled for March 13, 2020 and was then bumped to November 2020. Now, rather than reap the rewards of a holiday box office rush, the two titular titans will help open the Summer 2021 moviegoing season as their fantastic duel makes its way to theaters. Not a bad way to go, if you ask me.
Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong sees Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Ziyi Zhang reprising their King of the Monsters roles. Additionally, Eiza González, Alexander Skarsgård, Danai Gurira, Rebecca Hall, and Lance Reddick will round out the cast. Godzilla vs. Kong is set to continue the story previously laid out in 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and King of the Monsters. Not much is known about Godzilla vs. Kong (i.e. how the humans figure in this time around), but we know for sure Godzilla and Kong are squaring up against one another for the first time in a movie.
In addition to the big tentpole delays, THR notes Warner Bros. has taken The Witches off its schedule after previously being set for an October 9, 2020 release, and the release of Tom & Jerry has been bumped from December 23, 2020 to May 21, 2021.
Get even more Warner Bros. updates, including all the news you need on those recent release date changes, right here.