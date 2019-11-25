‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Release Date Has Been Pushed to Late 2020

0

Sad news, friends: it looks like Warner Bros. has pushed the release date for Godzilla vs. Kong. The next epic movie in the MonsterVerse is set to continue the story set out in 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Originally scheduled for release March 13, 2020, Variety now reports Godzilla vs. Kong will hit theaters November 20, 2020. This means it will not only be released during the 2020 holiday moviegoing season but it will also face serious box office competition with Marvel’s Eternals, which debuts November 6, 2020. This year, King of the Monsters ended its theatrical run with $385 million worldwide and $110 million of that earned domestically — a modest success considering it had an estimated $170 million budget. Elsewhere, Godzilla had a $524 million global total and Kong: Skull Island racked up a $566 million global total, meaning King of the Monsters was left a little worse for the wear in comparison. But, considering each movie has dedicated screentime to establishing a wider cinematic universe, there’s a lot riding on ensuring this next one is a hit. As such, there’s an argument to be made that Warner Bros. may be pushing the date to capitalize on holiday crowds and dollars over the potential fruits of a summertime release but no official reason has been given.

The return of Kong was teased in King of the Monsters but the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong is the first time these two epic and legendary beasts will cross paths. It seems the plot will mostly center around their face-off but it’s still unclear how every human member of the cast will figure in. No doubt returning King of the Monsters cast members Milly Bobby Brown, Ziyi Zhang, and Kyle Chandler will, through their characters, bring in some key knowledge. Additionally, You’re Next director Adam Wingard will helm the next MonsterVerse chapter and Rebecca Hall, Eiza González, Alexander Skarsgård, Demián Bechir, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Lance Reddick will be joining the team.

Godzilla vs. Kong is now arriving in theaters on November 20, 2020.