Soon and very soon we are going to see the King (Kong (and Godzilla)).

You can't keep a good monster down — let alone two! Deadline reports that Godzilla Vs. Kong, the latest monster film in Legendary's giant universe (pun intended), will be moving up two months from its original release date of May 21 to March 26. And yes, this clash of the screen icon titans will be available to stream on HBO Max that very same day, like the rest of Warner Bros.' 2021 film slate.

What prompted this shift? A gesture of goodwill after Legendary and Warner Bros. butted heads over their big-budget film being relegated to streaming (see also: Dune)? A gesture of "screw you, you don't get to kick off summer movie season anymore" over the same discussions? An attempt to begin summer movie season earlier? An attempt to avoid competition from Spiral and Free Guy, currently scheduled to be released on May 21 as well? The world may never know, but if you ask me? Godzilla and King Kong just can't be contained. They're gonna fight when they wanna fight.

Image via Warner Bros.

Godzilla Vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard (The Guest) and written by Eric Pearson (another big 2021 blockbuster Black Widow) and Max Borenstein (every preceding Legendary monsterverse movie thus far) from a story by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Michael Dougherty (director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters), and Zach Shields (Dougherty's co-writer on that film). The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Godzilla Vs. Kong will be released in theaters and on HBO Max March 26, 2021.

Share Share Tweet Email

Felicity Jones Says She's Still Eager to Explore the Physicality of Black Cat Jones also discusses why Augustine Frizzell was the ideal choice to direct 'Last Letter from Your Love.'