With only mere days left before the release of Godzilla vs. Kong both in theaters and on HBO Max, critical reactions have dropped regarding the upcoming Legendary monster movie. The build-up around this much-anticipated match between two verifiable legends has been in the works for a while now, but definitely ramped up in recent weeks, with fans treated to everything from gorgeous new poster art to a new trailer that still shows the two refusing to set aside their differences and just kiss already.
Directed by Adam Wingard (You’re Next, Death Note, the upcoming Face/Off sequel), Godzilla vs. Kong serves as a direct sequel continuation to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, which will see the two monsters taking each other on in their first shared film in years. In addition to the two leading big boys, the movie co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir. Godzilla vs. Kong will be released in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days only) on March 31.
Now, with the film primed for release in a matter of days, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Has Godzilla vs. Kong been worth the wait, or are some parts a little more lackluster than originally anticipated? Check out some of the early critical reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.
First things first, Collider's own Steven Weintraub, Perri Nemiroff and Vinnie Mancuso all had this to say about a movie that practically demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible (safely, of course):
watched #Godzilla fight #Kong for the first time in my living room and while I have a decent set up this movie demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. If you can find a theater you feel safe to visit def see this on a movie screen. pic.twitter.com/79GgsT7C8r— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 21, 2021
Unfortunately, where these movies seem to consistently be lacking is the moments with their human characters, and Godzilla vs. Kong falls prey to that same issue:
As expected - and probably as it should be - the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don't think they've nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021
The human parts are still bafflingly bad, but the parts where one giant monster wallops the other giant monster in the face are incredibly good— Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) March 21, 2021
Other critics emphasized that the effects and scope of the story were among the film's strengths, even if the human element didn't quite measure up by comparison.
Godzilla vs. Kong has excellent action and effects. The story is crazy ambitious and at times achieves some unique sci-fi-coolness. I’d watch it again for that stuff but most of the human angles are so overstuffed, illogical and pointless, it constantly took me out of it.— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 21, 2021
Meanwhile, other reviews declared it to be among the best (if not the most superlative) of the modern era of these Legendary monster films, with lots of action and vibrant design.
I've seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful -- huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies. pic.twitter.com/zkEhbvS9pf— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021
#GodzillaVsKong is fun, vibrant, action-packed, and energizing.— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 21, 2021
GvK lives up to the heavyweight match it advertised with amazing visual effects and action sequences. This movie is selling a spectacle, and that’s exactly what audiences will get.
The film was praised on its strengths of not just being a "visual spectacle" but also a visible one, which seems to be an important factor — at least in terms of being able to see what's going on in most scenes:
I absolutely hated the prior Godzilla movie. So here’s the utmost praise I can give a movie like GODZILLA V. KONG: it is a coherent movie with daytime fights and I could always see what was going on. I truly mean that as a compliment.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 21, 2021
#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle featuring jaw-dropping fight scenes btwn the two iconic titans. Wingard’s directing style is on full display in a colorful & breathtaking fashion that also harkens back to the 80s style kaiju. Needless to say, this film is a blast! pic.twitter.com/j31lc55iVO— Shannon 🎃🍭@ SXSW (@shannon_mcgrew) March 21, 2021
So, #GodzillaVsKong is exactly what you expect from the film. Monsters battling it out. The CGI is the best of all the monster movies. The fighting is really great & you're conflicted abt who to cheer for! Plot is eh. But, we all know why you're watching this movie lol pic.twitter.com/KdMO388F8c— Laura (she/her) (@lsirikul) March 21, 2021
