Thomas Holkenborg has released the soundtrack themes for each of the two main MonsterVerse titans in Godzilla vs. Kong via his YouTube channel. Holkenborg is the official composer for Godzilla vs. Kong. The new tracks reveal more about the artist's vision for the clash between two of the most iconic movie monsters.

The first of the two tracks, named "Skull Island (Kong Theme)," is dedicated to the King of the Jungle himself. For more than seven minutes, Holkenborg plays with wind instruments and percussion in a song that can go from the peaceful and relaxing contemplation of the wilderness to the destructive power of nature. It’s a fitting theme that reflects Kong’s identity both as a peaceful protector and an unstoppable natural force.

The theme track of the King of Monsters, Godzilla, is a different kind of beast. Titled "Pensacola, Florida (Godzilla Theme)," the track is a two-and-a-half minute song that brings electronic distortions to reflect the radioactive nature of Godzilla. Even if both theme songs make use of the orchestral arrangements that are generally present in Holkenborg's soundtracks, it is highly appreciated that the musician brought varied instruments to mark the difference between the two sides of the brutal clash.

Holkenborg is one of the favorite choices for composing the soundtrack of big blockbusters in the last decade. The artist signs the soundtrack of movies such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Deadpool and both versions of Justice League (the original theatrical release and the Snyder’s Cut, the latter of which is coming to HBO Max on March 18). The reveal of the new theme tracks was also followed by a new poster and banner, which add more to all of the amazing marketing material of Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. King Kong is the culmination of an ambitious project of creating a shared monster universe which started with the successful 2014 version of Godzilla. An origin movie for Kong, called Kong: Skull Island, reached theaters in 2017. Then, in 2019, we got the explosive Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong's human cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Julian Dennison and Demián Bichir. But we all know who the real stars of the movie are and we'll get to see them in all of their glory very soon.

Godzilla vs. Kong finally arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. You can listen to both Holkenborg theme tracks for Godzilla vs. King Kong right here before you watch these mega monsters fight for the title of "Supreme Ruler of the Earth."

"Pensacola, Florida (Godzilla Theme"

"Skull Island (Kong Theme)"

You can also check the new poster and banner from Godzilla vs. Kong down below (via IGN on Twitter):

