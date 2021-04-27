After the $400 million worldwide success of Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong—which surprisingly featured no mid-credits tease for a sequel—THR reports that Legendary is opening up early talks for the director to return for at least one more MonsterVerse sequel. The report also notes that one title being bandied about is Son of Kong, a sentence that fills me with sincere Lovecraftian dread.

For those blessedly unaware, Son of Kong is the sequel to the original 1933 King Kong that arrived a mere nine months after its predecessor. At a breezy 62 minutes long, Son of Kong etched its way into film history by introducing Kong's adorable, silly son, who almost immediately drowns to death saving his father's murderer from a tropical storm. It is one of the most deranged endings to a movie since the invention of the camera. It changed me on a fundamental, cellular level.

RELATED: The 1933 'King Kong' Sequel 'Son of Kong' Haunts My Every Waking Moment

However! That's all still up in the air. Wingard is a busy man these days, prepping both a reboot/sequel of sorts to John Woo's Face/Off, as well as a live-action Thundercats film. Should Wingard's deal close at Legendary, it'd be for a sequel well down the road, but it would mark the first time a director has helmed two movies in Warner Bros.' MonsterVerse. Also, if we're being realistic, everything Wingard told us about a changed credits scene sounds like a sequel would be focused on Hollow Earth, the monster-filled wonderland introduced in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong was the climax to the story started in Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla, followed shortly afterward by Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. While none of these films set the box office or Rotten Tomatoes on fire, the fans who stuck around still wanted to see these two iconic monsters clash. Wingard's film—which debuted on HBO Max and theaters at the same time—definitely delivered on the promise of two very large boys repeatedly backhanding each other into unconsciousness. Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, and Julian Dennison were also there.

KEEP READING: 'Godzilla vs. Kong': Which Toho Monsters Should Our Chonky Bois Fight Next?

Share Share Tweet Email

'Escape Room 2' Moves Up Release Date to a Prime Summer Spot Release dates keep shifting as theaters start to recover.

Read Next