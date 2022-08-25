As you may have heard, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced today that its Monsterverse is moving at full speed ahead – and not only that, the next installment in the franchise, which follows up 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, is already in production and with the cameras rolling. This time, the king of the monsters and the giant ape will face off against a new threat that can take on the massive beasts.

Aside from announcing the official start of production on the movie – which is yet to get an official title – WB and Legendary also revealed which cast members we can expect to see in the upcoming adventure. There are a lot of familiar faces set to reprise their roles, and this includes Rebecca Hall (The Night House) as Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train) as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong) as Jia.

Hall, Tyree Henry, and Hottle are also joined by some other Hollywood heavyweights, which include Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople). The star-studded cast confirms what we already knew: The next installment of the Monsterverse will follow suit to the previous movies’ scale, with an incredible cast and a big budget to make it all come to life.

The new Godzilla and King Kong movie will be directed by Adam Wingard, who has had plenty of experience with massive monster fights: He’s the one that directed Godzilla vs. Kong, which managed to rake in $470 million despite the uncertain times for theatrical releases brought on by the pandemic. The studio is certainly confident in Wingard’s talent, who also has an extensive career in the horror genre – he directed 2011’s You’re Next and 2014’s The Guest.

The screenplay is being handled by a team that features Terry Rossio, Jeremy Slater, and Simon Barrett. Rossio penned the story for Godzilla vs. Kong, and also penned the original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy. Slater recently wrote episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight, and Barret previously worked with director Wingard in You’re Next.

Stay tuned at Collider for more details on the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, which is set to hit theaters on March 15 2024.

