Warner Bros. has released another new Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, and while the film continues to look great, these two lovable chunky bois still refuse to kiss and make up. The epic MonsterVerse showdown is directed by Adam Wingard (Death Note) and builds on the foundation set by the two most recent Godzilla movies and Kong: Skull Island, but all involved have made clear you don’t need to have seen those films in order to understand the story of Godzilla vs. Kong. Which, frankly, is secondary to the spectacular CG showdown teased in the title.

Most of the marketing thus far has been showing both monsters running towards one another, mouths agape, ready to trade blows. But the marketing also makes it look like this duo, frankly, should kiss. What a delightful twist that would be if Godzilla vs. Kong ended in one giant makeout session.

Alas, it’s not meant to be, and as this trailer makes clear there can only be one winner in this battle. So place your bets. Will it be the thick lizard who lives in the sea or the powerful ape who just wants to enjoy some peace and quiet on his island? Or will the two make up (platonically) to battle some shared evil? Whoever loses, we win.

Check out the short new Godzilla vs. Kong trailer below. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. Godzilla vs. Kong will be released in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days only) on March 31st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong:

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two Titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

