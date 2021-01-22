After a long period of radio silence from team Godzilla vs. Kong, the film's move to a March release date has really ramped up the marketing. We got a poster yesterday and a full trailer (finally!) dropping this Sunday, but for now, Warner Bros. has released the briefest of new footage to whet your monster-loving whistle until then.

Again, it is quick footage, but anytime you get to see skyscraper-sized gorilla King Kong acting like a complete gentleman is good with me. Like it says right there on the tin, Godzilla vs. Kong will pit iconic creatures Godzilla and King Kong against each other in a gargantuan brawl for the ages. (And then they will probably team up to fight an even bigger monster, which has been the format since at least 1962.) Directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch), the film is the latest in WB's relatively new Monster-verse, which kicked off in 2014 with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla, followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.

In addition to the two title monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong also stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jessica Henwick.

Check out the trailer teaser below. Godzilla vs. Kong debuts simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26. For more on the film, here's the latest poster.

Here is the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong:

Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all.

