Warner Bros. has released the action-packed trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, and there is a lot to behold. The trailer introduced the titular conflict between two titans of the Legendary MonsterVerse, Godzilla and Kong. The two-plus minute trailer also introduced a cast of human characters (played by Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, and Millie Bobby Brown, and more), teased some epic battle set-pieces including one on a ship, and even revealed a battle between Kong and another kaiju named Warbat. The shots of Kong fighting at least two Warbats is both thrilling and eyebrow-raising because it feels like just a brief glimpse into a much bigger part of Kong's story. So, who exactly is Warbat and why is it such a big deal that this kaiju character is in Godzilla vs. Kong?

Let's do some table-setting before we get too far into MonsterVerse lore, shall we? At least two Warbats (the name of the species rather than the name of a specific member of that species) show up a little over two minutes into the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer. The Warbats are seen fighting Kong. It also looks like the fight is happening on Skull Island, Kong's home. In just a few seconds of footage, we watch as Kong grabs a hold of one Warbat and swings it like a baseball bat into another incoming Warbat. The effect is simply magnificent because who doesn't want to see Kong tear one of its monster foes a new one?

Image via Warner Bros.

Broadly speaking, the MonsterVerse is the fictional universe name that consists of a wide variety of mythical monsters. Kong and Godzilla are the two most recognizable monsters in the MonsterVerse, with the monsters Rodan (seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Ghidorah (also seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters), and Mothra (seen in Kong: Skull Island) coming in a close second. All five of these monsters, as well as the other monsters in the MonsterVerse, are often referred to as "kaiju." The term "kaiju" refers to both the popular and long-running genre of Japanese movies about monsters as well as the mythical creatures in those movies. So, put it all together and you see that Warbat is one of the many kaiju within the MonsterVerse.

Per Fandom's entry for Warbat, this creature is known for its serpent-like body and its huge wings. The original name for Warbat was Nozuki, but the creature's name was changed ahead of its appearance in Godzilla vs. Kong. It was also revealed Warbat would appear in the movie after the Warbat toy (via Movieweb) was unveiled back in 2020.

Image via Warner Bros.

It's worth noting that the Kong we see fighting the two Warbats in the trailer is quite possibly an ancestor of the current Kong. The thinking behind this is based on the commentary heard in voiceover by Ilene Andrews (Hall), who says, "The myths are real. There was a war and they're the last ones standing," referring to Godzilla and Kong. Putting that voiceover on top of this scene seems to imply this Kong vs. Warbat fight is happening a long, long time ago and we're seeing a flashback to the initial conflict which set in motion the fight now brewing between Godzilla and Kong. Regardless of when exactly this Kong and Warbat fight happens, the fact that this scene exists is supremely interesting because it indicates the Legendary MonsterVerse is expanding.

Godzilla vs. Kong premieres in theaters nationwide and on HBO Max on March 26. For more, find out what 2021 Warner Bros. movies are coming to HBO Max throughout the year.

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Godzilla Vs. Kong,' 'Space Jam 2,' & 'Mortal Kombat' Footage Revealed in HBO Max Trailer Holy. Smokes. YES.