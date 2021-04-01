[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong.]

Going into a movie called Godzilla vs. Kong, a few things are guaranteed. You’re going to see a lot of monster fights. You’re going to see some very cool new abilities. And only one of these two titular titans will come away the victor. It’s a “vs” movie in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, of course there’s going to be a winner. We’ve watched a Godzilla has battled MUTOs and other titans in 2014’s Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters while we saw Kong fight off smaller creatures and humans in Kong: Skull Island. But now’s the time for the two big boys to go face to face, and the big question on everyone’s mind is: who wins?

If you have not seen Godzilla vs. Kong yet, I would advise you to turn back now. This article is not meant to spoil the movie, but instead to parse out a fairly complicated answer to the main question. There will be some who say Godzilla won, and others who say Kong one, and I’m here to recap why only one of those answers is valid. So begone, those who have not seen Godzilla vs. Kong yet.

Okay, still here? Let’s dig in. The first fight between Kong and Godzilla happens in the middle of the ocean, with Kong in chains. He’s caught pretty off guard, and is hamstrung by the restraints put on him by the humans – and also his desire to keep the humans alive in the wake of Godzilla’s path of destruction. So he pretty much gets drowned, choked, and beaten to a pulp here. This round, Godzilla wins – but he only thinks he’s the victor because Kong and the others on the ships opt to stay down and play dead so Godzilla will swim away.

The second time Godzilla and Kong come face-to-face, it’s in Hong Kong – but for this fight, Kong has his special battle axe that makes him a tougher opponent. The duo trade some very heavy and serious blows, and Kong’s axe turns out to be resistant to Godzilla’s fire breath so he’s got that going for him. He has Godzilla pinned, but declines to finish him off… big mistake. Huge. As Godzilla comes back with everything he’s got, screaming in Kong’s face and leaving him on the ground, near death.

Kong only keeps living because his human friends revive him with electric shock, therefore when it comes to the Godzilla vs. Kong battles, Godzilla ultimately “wins.” Kong is full-on defeated, and would have died without some help.

However, the film throws a twist in at the end, as Mechagodzilla arrives and starts beating up on Godzilla, who is already exhausted from his fight with Kong. Once revived, King Kong is convinced by his human friends to help Godzilla, and it’s Kong who gets to deal the deathblow to Mechagodzilla with his axe – although not before his axe gets a power-up from Godzilla’s atomic breath.

So Godzilla would have died without Kong’s help, and Kong ultimately defeats Mechagodzilla, but really the big 2v1 finale fight is a team-up and doesn’t change the fact that when it was purely Godzilla vs. King Kong, Godzilla won both match-ups. We can play the semantics game, and the finale tries to make it a bit of a draw given how Kong is vital in keeping Godzilla alive versus Mechagodzilla, when it comes down to it the film is very clear that Godzilla is the victor. He has the advantage, and if ever these two titans decide to face off again, the odds are heavily in Godzilla’s favor.

