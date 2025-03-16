Godzilla is in the middle of the radioactive Renaissance period with both the Japanese Toho and American MonsterVerse film series thriving. Because of the King of the Monsters’ big-screen success, a ton of new merchandise has been produced for the franchise. One of the more unique parts added to the Godzilla lore lately has been the epic comic book crossovers. Legendary's MonsterVerse and DC released the miniseries Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong last year, with a sequel on the way this summer. Marvel has also gotten in on the Kaiju fun with a series of one-shots titled Godzilla vs. Marvel. The calibration kicked off this month with Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four #1, but it will soon continue with Godzilla vs. Spider-Man #1. Now, Marvel and Godzilla fans just got a titan-sized preview of this wall-crawling chapter.

In an exclusive interview with Godzilla vs. Spider-Man’s writer, Joe Kelly, done by Godzilla.com, revealed four pages of the book. In the artwork, Peter Parker is seen taking on Godzilla in his iconic black symbiote suit. Other popular Spider-Man characters, like Black Cat, Shocker, and J. Jonah Jameson, appear in the artwork as well. When talking about the black suit’s impact on the narrative, Kelly stated:

“Godzilla has been haunted by extraterrestrial creatures and cultures since the early days. Even though Spider-Man does not yet know that his black suit is more than just some cool, outer space threads, it’s an alien life form - and that is Godzilla bait! Seems like a great excuse to get Spider-Man and Godzilla together!”

The story itself takes place in the 1980s, which was a time when Kelly collected Spider-Man comics and discovered his for the Godzilla character through the movies on TV.

‘Godzilla’ & ‘Spider-Man’ Return to Theaters