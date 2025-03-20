This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Over the last year, Godzilla has been battling some mighty foes. The King of the Monsters recently picked a fight with the Justice League and is about to start a rematch with his buddy Kong in the MonsterVerse this summer. However, Godzilla isn't letting DC have all the fun as he started battling the Marvel universe this month in a series of explosive one-shots. Now, this massive Kaiju has set his sights on the God of Thunder in Godzilla vs. Thor #1. Better yet, Marvel fans just got their first electric preview of this epic crossover.

Provided by Godzilla.com, Godzilla vs. Thor comes from writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder. This will be the final one-shot in this monstrous saga which has seen the famous movie titan take on The Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the Hulk, the X-Men and The Avengers. When talking about his excitement about the upcoming book, Aaron stated, "There are almost as many toy kaiju in my office as there are Mjolnirs, which is really saying something, so it made sense for me to bring two of my favorite characters together for one titanic clash." He would finish by teasing:

"Aaron Kuder and I are using the Godzilla from 'Giant Monsters All-Out Attack', one of the most brutal and powerful versions of the King of the Monsters, so expect a colossal battle that I think will rival some of the most epic, cosmic throwdowns I've ever written with the God of Thunder."

Kuder did the main cover for Godzilla vs. Thor, while the Foul Variant cover is by Mark Bagley, the King of the Monsters Variant cover is by Gavin Guidry, the Monster Homage Variant Cover is by Nick Bradshaw and the final variant cover is by Walter Simonson. These can all be viewed below.