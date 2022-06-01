The Licensing Expo, hosted at the Mandalay Center in Las Vegas, is the largest licensing expo in the world bringing the top brands together under one roof. This year the expo had a ton to offer with a bit of everything for everyone, no matter the fandom or interest. In all the excitement, Collider's own Steven Weintraub captured a few photos of what's in store for franchises like Godzilla, Wicked, and DC.

One of the biggest exhibits at the expo was, fittingly, centered around the fire-breathing sci-fi horror behemoth Godzilla. The longest-running franchise in the world, Godzilla was originally introduced to audiences in the '50s by one of the most renowned Japanese filmmakers of the 20th century, Ishiro Honda. Godzilla has gone on to spawn 36 films and countless television shows, video games, and books. The images from the expo offer a look at some of the collectibles the Godzilla booth displayed including a themed Monopoly, a vinyl copy of Godzilla: The Show Era soundtrack from 1954 to 1975, multiple collectible figurines, and even a Godzilla whey protein to help build monster-sized muscles.

Another one of the expansive Japanese booths displayed a collage of images of Tsuburaya Production's Ultraman of the Ultra Series. Ultraman is a superhero from a technologically advanced planet who was, originally, nearly identical to humans. There have been a slew of Ultraman television series and miniseries, as well as films, video games, and comics.

With only a black backdrop and a solitary 'W' outlined in Elphaba-green, the upcoming two-parter Wicked films were teased to the fans at Licensing Expo. Though not much of the cast has been announced yet, director John Chu's (Crazy Rich Asians) adaptation of Broadway's enormously successful play is already getting buzz in its pre-production phase. With stars Cynthia Erivo playing the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba and Grammy-winner Ariana Grande playing her opposite, Galinda, fans can't wait to see their favorite Broadway numbers brought to the big screen. In order to keep as much of Gregory Maguire's novel details and Broadway's iconic duets such as "For Good" and "Defying Gravity" in the films, Chu has opted to split the story into two feature-length films. Both are said to be released on Christmas day of 2024 and 2025. The film is set to begin production in June.

Also included in the photos is a first look at Difuzed's sleek tribute backpack for DC's The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham's Dark Knight. The backpack features a debossed rubber bat emblem as well as matching stitching on the side as a subtle nod to the DC hero while maintaining enough subtlety for everyday use. The backpack is made for functionality as well as style, made with premium materials.

Moxie & Co. displayed images of the impishly adorable Eloise, a series written by Kay Thompson in the '50s about a precocious little girl who lives at the very top of the Plaza Hotel in New York City with her ever-patient nanny and her pug dog and turtle, Weenie and Skipperdee. Moxie & Co. now represent the children's series and their presence at Licensing Expo may hint at more in the works for six-year-old Eloise and her British nanny, aptly dubbed Nanny, who was portrayed by Julie Andrews in both Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime.

The Licensing Expo has officially ended for 2022, but online offerings are still taking place online through June 3. Check out the rest of our exclusive images below.

