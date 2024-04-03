The Big Picture Legendary's MonsterVerse strips away Godzilla & King Kong's deep, original themes for a sillier approach.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves into the Hollow Earth concept with a more self-aware tone.

Director Wingard's psychedelic inspiration brings a new visual style to the MonsterVerse.

The characters of King Kong and Godzilla have much more complex backstories than their current interactions would suggest. 1933’s King Kong was a groundbreaking achievement in stop-motion visual effects that presented a dire warning about the dangers of messing with nature. Similarly, 1954’s Godzilla served as a powerful reminder of the consequences of using nuclear weapons, and felt particularly relevant in Japan during the decade following the end of World War II.

Any semblance of these dramatic roots has been completely expunged by Legendary's MonsterVerse, a shared continuity that brings together Kong, Godzilla, Mothra, Ghidorah, Mechagodzilla and many other kaiju creatures. The MonsterVerse gets sillier with each subsequent installment, with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire including a line of dialogue that actually pokes fun at the director.

‘Godzilla x Kong' Goes to Hollow Earth

Although the films in the MonsterVerse have received rather mixed critical responses within its first few installments, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong became a surprise box office hit. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a much bolder, action-packed, and self-aware installment in the MonsterVerse saga. While the film continues to have the franchise’s same failings when it comes to the human characters, director Adam Wingard was certainly not afraid to show the massive creatures battling it out for control of Earth’s future.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire spends a majority of its runtime in the “Hollow Earth.” First referenced in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the Hollow Earth is a lush underworld environment where many of the mythic kaiju creatures’ origins can be traced to. In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a new threat emerges that forces humanity to bring Kong down to the center of the Hollow Earth. The scientist, Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) brings her adopted daughter, Jia (Kaylee Hotlee), to help communicate with the great ape; also accompanying them is the Titan veterinarian Trapper (Dan Stevens) and the conspiracy theory podcaster Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry).

While Andrews, Trapper, and Jia have all come to expect the strange process of recruiting monsters to defend humanity, the submerging adventure sparks a more adverse reaction from Bernie. Uncomfortable with the dramatic descent into Hollow Earth, Bernie says “I feel like I’m water” when making the plunge. While it’s a humorous line, it’s also indicative of how fast and loose the MonsterVerse films play with actual science. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire knows that the audience is really there to see the massive monster fights. In order to avoid the trappings of exposition, Wingard needed to give the simplest explanation for Hollow Earth that was possible.

Adam Wingard's Drug Use Inspired ‘Godzilla x Kong'

Close

Bernie’s reaction to entering Hollow Earth is played for laughs, as it's a line that is commonly used in reference to an extreme reaction to psychedelic drugs. Its inclusion in the script was by no means a coincidence, though. Wingard based the film’s look and feel on his own experiences with psychedelics. Godzilla vs. Kong treated the Hollow Earth with a certain amount of reverence, as it was essential in setting up the larger continuity of the MonsterVerse. Although Wingard said that “it's dead serious the last time when you're flying in there,” he felt that the new descension scene into the Hollow Earth in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire needed to be “shot for shot from the last movie” but have “a completely different feel."

The references to psychedelics are also representative of the new visual style that Wingard adopts for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. While the previous entries in the MonsterVerse were largely confined to a tactical version of Earth that the audience could relate to, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire embraces the trippier aspects of the surrealist science fiction subgenre. Aesthetically, parallels can be drawn between the film and masterpieces of “soft sci-fi,” including Journey to the Center of the Earth, Forbidden Planet, and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

Bernie’s passing references are also indicative of a major tonal shift in the MonsterVerse. While Gareth Edwards’s Godzilla attempted to ground the universe in an aspect of realism, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is essentially a live-action cartoon that is very cheeky. The quips from characters like Bernie and Trapper indicate that the film is completely aware of its own ridiculous premise.

Is Bernie One of the MonsterVerse's Best Characters?

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the greatest failings of the MonsterVerse is the underutilization of great actors, as few human characters emerge with any strong personalities. Although it pales in comparison to his brilliant work on Atlanta and Academy Award-nominated role in Causeway, Henry gives one of the best performances in any MonsterVerse film. The perspective of an outsider who does not have any serious government connections is integral, as it makes the film more relatable. Henry is also the type of comically adept actor who can manage to deliver completely ridiculous expository lines of dialogue with a straight face.

The future of the MonsterVerse is unclear, as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire did not contain any post-credit scenes that teased future installments. However, the film’s relatively dominant financial performance would strongly suggest that another sequel is on the way. Should the MonsterVerse return to the Hollow Earth concept, it would be essential for Henry to reprise his role in order to give more funny lines. His humorous perspective is one that the universe needs in order to maintain its self-awareness.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters now.

Buy Tickets