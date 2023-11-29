The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is an upcoming cinematic adventure that sees the two iconic monsters team up against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world.

Fans can get up close with the two legendary monsters at CCXP's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire booth and photo op.

The film will delve deeper into the histories and origins of Godzilla and Kong, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, forging a greater connection between these Titans and humankind.

It's another clash of the Titans as the world's most fearsome tag team gets together to cause more Earth-shaking action, and visitors to this week's CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil can get a first look at the action when they check out the Warner Bros. booth for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at one of the world's biggest fan expos. The booth will also include a wickedly cool photo opportunity where fans can sit upon a throne between two enormous skulls of both Kings.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, the plot centered on Godzilla's unexplained city attacks, prompting a group led by scientist Dr. Nathan Lind and Apex Cybernetics executive Walter Simmons to seek a solution. Believing Kong is the key, they plan to transport him from Skull Island to the Hollow Earth, a hidden ecosystem. The film intensifies as Godzilla and Kong engage in epic battles, revealing secrets about their origins and connection to the Hollow Earth. The story explores humanity's efforts to comprehend and manage these colossal titans amidst escalating destruction and a race to uncover the source of their conflict.

What is 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' About?

According to the synopsis, Godzilla x King: The New Empire will see the two monsters team up against a new threat, saying:

This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The MonsterVerse has successfully expanded its cinematic universe through films like Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong. The prospect of these iconic movie monsters collaborating and facing new adversaries is highly anticipated. The franchise is known for its spectacular battles, setting a high standard in recent film history. With director Adam Wingard returning, the possibilities for the next chapter in this epic franchise are limitless.

For those interested in catching up on previous MonsterVerse films, most of them are available on Max. Additionally, the MonsterVerse is branching into its first live-action TV series titled Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which is streaming now on Apple TV+. You can check out our review of the series here.

To see Godzilla and Kong make their mark again, be sure to make a note in your calendars, as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to hit theaters on April 12, 2024. Check out the new images below and stay tuned for more CCXP news.

