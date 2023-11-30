The Big Picture Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will feature an epic monster team-up, as Kong teams up with Godzilla to fight a new foe.

The film will expand the MonsterVerse by introducing new Titans and delving deeper into the origins of the monsters.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie is set to release on April 12, 2024, with returning cast members and a thrilling new adventure for the Titans.

Everyone’s favorite movie monsters are ready to level some destruction with the approaching release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. As fan anticipation continues to build to kaiju-sized proportions, a set of brand-new posters for the film has been revealed via the official Regal X account, teasing an epic monster team-up.

The first poster showcases Godzilla’s handprint, with his battle-ready face in the center. The design of the image follows the same aesthetic as the teaser poster revealed yesterday, which revealed a new kaiju named Skar King, who will be facing off against the titular monsters. Additionally, another poster has also been released, which features Kong alongside a caption that says “Unite,” teasing that he will be siding with Godzilla this time around to fight his new foe.

Further details on the film remain under wraps for now, but Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will feature the return of the two classic monsters in another kaiju-sized epic and will introduce a plethora of new Titans into the MonsterVerse. With new posters continuously being unveiled, it looks like the first official trailer for the movie is just around the corner. Additionally, fans attending CCXP this week will likely get their first look at the movie at the Warner Bros. booth.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Will Continue Expanding the MonsterVerse

Close

If this year has shown anything, it’s that the MonsterVerse isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The franchise already made its debut on television earlier this year with the release of the Skull Island anime series on Netflix, followed by the positively received live-action spin-off Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+. With so many spin-off projects, the MonsterVerse continues to be one of the more successful non-MCU cinematic universes, which will continue expanding with the release of next year’s film.

While much of the film’s story still remains in secrecy, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will serve as the fifth installment of the MonsterVerse and will take a deeper dive into the origins of the Titans. Adam Wingard, who previously helmed Godzilla vs Kong, is back in the director’s chair, with key returning cast members, such as Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle. Dan Stevens also stars in the film alongside Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomps into theaters on April 12, 2024. Check out the official posters for the upcoming film above.