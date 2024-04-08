The Big Picture Join the monster madness with HIYA Toys' upcoming Shimo figure, capturing her icy powers in a detailed sculpt for $59.99 USD.

Embrace the rivalry with a new variant Godzilla figure for $51 USD, as seen in his evolved state in The New Empire film.

The MonsterVerse is thriving with a 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and $361 million at the box office, sparking talks of a sequel.

Legendary's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently rampaging through theaters, but fans can bring home one of the film’s most iconic characters as the official Godzilla Store X account has revealed a look at HIYA Toys’ upcoming Shimo figure. The figure is now available for fans to pre-order until May 26 for $59.99 USD and is expected to begin shipping out in February 2025.

The figure captures the likeness of the monster, who made her first appearance in the latest chapter of the MonsterVerse under the control of Skar King. Serving as an opponent for Godzilla to fight, Shimo made her presence known with her unique ice powers, which can be reflected in the new toy by its frosty white and blue color scheme, further highlighted by its heavily detailed sculpt. The figure stands at 6.6 inches tall and features extensive articulation at its joints and neck, which means fans are free to pose Shimo to their liking.

Alongside the upcoming release of the new Shimo figure, HIYA Toys also plans on releasing a new variant of Godzilla, as he was seen in his new evolved state in the film for a cheaper $51 USD. With the two Titans facing off against each other in The New Empire, their action-figure counterparts would look great pieces for fans to add to their collection. Whether additional figures of other new Titans that appeared in the film will be available in the near future remains unclear for now.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ is a Smash Hit For the MonsterVerse

Close

Set several years after the events of Godzilla vs Kong, the latest installment of the MonsterVerse features the reunion of the two titular monsters, who this time must team up against the rising evils below the surface of the Hollow Earth. Directed by Adam Wingard, the film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Kaylee Hottle. Despite a mixed critical reception, the film appears to be resonating with audiences, with a 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has grossed an estimated $361 million at the box office so far. With the movie becoming a smash hit, a sequel announcement is likely imminent, but until then, fans can embrace all aspects of the franchise by getting their hands on the latest figure from HIYA Toys.

HIYA Toys’ upcoming Shimo figure is now available for fans to pre-order for a limited time only here. Check out the official images of the upcoming figure below.