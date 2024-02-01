The Big Picture Funko unveils their extensive line of New Empire Pops, featuring super-sized Godzilla and Kong, villainous characters, and exclusives.

New Empire follows the epic Godzilla vs Kong and Monarch storyline, with the Titans teaming up against the new threat of Skar King in Hollow Earth.

Warner Brothers and Legendary Pictures anticipate New Empire to be a major hit, with the film set to release on March 29, 2024.

MonsterVerse fans are currently in the middle of Godzilla mania. With Godzilla Minus One and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the last couple of months have been some of the best ever for the genre. That epic party is only going to continue with the next American entry in the franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, this March. Now, ahead of this exciting crossover’s release, Funko has unveiled their massive line of New Empire Pops.

The list of Titan figures includes a super-sized Godzilla and Kong, the villainous Skar King, Shimo, and Suko. There will also be a normal-sized Kong and Godzilla, the latter of which features the monster’s iconic heat ray. Finally, there will be two exclusives for the New Empire’s first wave. These will be Skar King on the throne (Funko Shop) and Sleeping Godzilla (Amazon). Just when you thought Godzilla couldn’t get any cuter, Funko gives us this restful masterpiece. Godzilla was last seen napping in Monarch. However, the Titan has a major battle ahead and is going to need all the sleep he can get. Especially since 2024 marks Godzilla's 70th anniversary.

What’s ‘New Empire’ About?

Hot off the radioactive tail of Godzilla vs Kong and Monarch, the two gargantuan Titans have to work together to take on the world’s newest threat, Skar King, who has taken the throne in Hollow Earth. This is a location at the center of Earth that was expanded upon in Monarch. From the trailer, it looks like returning director Adam Wingard has out done himself in terms of New Empire’s massive scale and monster battles. MonsterVerse fans have been very spoiled lately with a ton of great content. The recent release of the brilliant Minus One, the latest film in the Japanese series, has raised the bar for Godzilla tremendously. Due to this, it's going to be exciting to see how Wangard and Warner Brothers respond. The former arguably saved the current American series in 2021 with Godzilla vs Kong’s stunningly shot monster showdowns, expert cinematography, and eye-pleasing neon color palette. Again, New Empire looks to top that and then some.

Also, all signs point to WB and Legendary Pictures expecting a major hit. Godzilla vs Kong was one of the first post-pandemic success stories, making $470 million worldwide with a day-and-date release with streaming. Minus One’s performance has once again proven that Godzilla is best served as an exclusively theatrical monster. The sky’s the limit for New Empire and the toys are only going to build anticipation for the upcoming film. On top of these awesome Funko Pops, action figures of all the titans have already been released onto store shelves. This includes a fiery remote control Godzilla.

When Does ‘New Empire’ Release?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire roars into theaters on March 29, 2024. While MonsterVerse fans anxiously wait for the next battle to begin, you can pre-order the film’s new Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. You can also view New Empire’s trailer below.